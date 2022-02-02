Advanced Human Imaging Signs Binding Term Sheet with South Africa based Vertica Health

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: "AHI") (NASDAQ: "AHI") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term sheet with Vertica Health PTY Ltd ("Vertica"), a South Africa-based remote monitoring provider.

Vertica connected health solutions embraces best in class technologies from across the globe to enhance patient outcomes through self-monitoring mobile applications. The platform uses smartphone sensors in combination with user input to assess specific health risks. Currently, it offers risk calculations in the field of general health risk management, sleep deprivation and total knee arthroplasty recovery.

Vertica will integrate the AHI MultiScan Software Development Kit into its proprietary health risk management application. The commercial integration will empower users of the Vertica platform to track and obtain dimensional-based risk assessments and vital signs. These data points will be used to support and improve health risk assessment related to metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

"The Vertica platform and the data driven communications is revolutionizing the way preventive healthcare is delivered in South Africa," said Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Human Imaging. "The merging of our technologies will prove to be beneficial for patients, private insurance companies and public payers. Together, we will improve millions of lives across South Africa, and eventually globally, as Vertica's multifaceted approach with health risk assessments across sleep, mobility and chronic disease is cohesive with the global market AHI looks to operate in."

About Advanced Human Imaging:

AHI has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables its users to check, track, and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately.

Our goal is to assist our partners by empowering their consumers with this capability. This in return gives our partners the ability to assess, assist, and communicate outcomes with their consumers when navigating day to day life. Whether this is a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with their physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, or simply wanting to be correctly sized for a garment when shopping online. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in under one minute.

AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the power of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process the images and assessments on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end–to–end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods.

