Advanced Human Imaging Signs Partnership with Activate Health OÜ

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term sheet with Activate Health OÜ ("Activate"), an Estonia-based digital health provider.

Activate is developing a digital therapeutic platform for the prevention and early intervention of metabolic syndrome, a silent epidemic that effects nearly a third of the world's adult population. The digital therapeutic platform will provide patients and specialists with the necessary tools to address metabolic syndrome and delay the onset of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Activate will integrate the AHI MultiScan Software Development Kit into its proprietary digital therapeutic platform. The integration will empower users of the Activate platform to track and ascertain dimensional-based risk assessments, vital signs and identify chronic disease risk. These data points will be used to support and improve Activate health audits, targeted micro-programs, and on-demand appointments with healthcare specialists.

"We are delighted to be involved with such an innovative company that is based in the most progressive and advanced digital health ecosystem in the world, Estonia," said Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Human Imaging. "Our MultiScan solution enables our partners to intervene and assist their users early. Not only does this result in better health outcomes, but it improves the cost-effectiveness and facilitates the transition to preventive, rather than curative, medicine. We look forward to making a positive impact on Europeans' longevity of life, health and wellbeing."

Siim Saare, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Activate Health, commented: "We are extremely excited to be working with AHI and to integrate their solution into the Activate platform application. The AHI technology will assist in the development of the novel health risk prediction model and AI-driven decision support system for the prevention and early intervention of chronic disease."

In January 2022 Activate was awarded a grant by Enterprise Estonia to expand their digital health footprint. This grant will assist in the acceleration of the integration of the AHI MultiScan digital health solution.

About Advanced Human Imaging:

AHI has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables its users to check, track, and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately.

Our goal is to assist our partners by empowering their consumers with this capability. This in return gives our partners the ability to assess, assist, and communicate outcomes with their consumers when navigating day to day life. Whether this is a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with their physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, or simply wanting to be correctly sized for a garment when shopping online. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in under one minute.

AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the power of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process the images and assessments on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end–to–end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the regarding the use of proceeds and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption 'Risk Factors.'

For more information please visit: www.advancedhumanimaging.com

For more information contact:

Vlado Bosanac, For media inquiries: Chief Executive Officer Nic Johnson Advanced Human Imaging Limited Russo Partners E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

+1 (212) 845-4242

SOURCE Advanced Human Imaging