Advanced ICU Care and UAB Medicine Enter Strategic Telemedicine Partnership

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced a large strategic telemedicine partnership with UAB Medicine, a nationally recognized leader in patient care, research and training. The technology, operations, and care partnership encompasses the entire UAB Health System including University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, the third largest public hospital facility in the U.S. The relationship initiates with the development of a new tele-ICU operations center in Birmingham and envisions serving up to 750 ICU beds in Alabama and surrounding states.

The new partnership brings together leading healthcare innovators to advance the practice and operational models of tele-ICU care. UAB Medicine's desire to provide state-of-the-art tele-ICU services for its ICU units led to extensive evaluation of tele-ICU options. Advanced ICU Care has developed unique assets and experience in its fifteen years of offering telemedicine care.

In particular, Advanced ICU Care's proprietary HUB workflow management software platform uniquely addresses the challenges associated with the customized delivery of acute patient care at high volumes across multiple care venues. In addition, the company's technical, operational, and clinical expertise draw upon its care of over a half million tele-ICU patients and care partnerships with more than 100 hospitals nationwide. UAB Medicine brings to the relationship additional clinical expertise as a national leader in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

"Advanced ICU Care's clinical and operational expertise and proprietary HUB workflow management software are assets that are well aligned with UAB's vision for our tele-ICU programs," said Reid Jones, CEO of UAB Medicine. "Telehealth and tele-ICU have become increasingly important vehicles for healthcare delivery, and we look forward to leveraging Advanced ICU Care's assets to deliver high-acuity telemedicine to patients across Alabama and beyond."

"The size and scope of this unique tele-ICU services partnership is indicative of the forward looking, innovation-oriented cultures of both organizations," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "As a technology-enabled healthcare services organization, we have successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other provider in the nation. We see this partnership as an endorsement of the successes we have achieved to date and as a validation of our vision for the future of telemedicine. We look forward to collaborating closely with the UAB Medicine team in this inspired project."

About UAB Medicine

UAB Medicine comprises the School of Medicine and the $4.3 billion UAB Health System that includes all of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's patient-care activities and 2,300 licensed beds in six hospitals, one of which is UAB Hospital — the third-largest public hospital in the United States, winner of the Women's Choice award, and one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals. UAB, a part of the University of Alabama System, is the state of Alabama's largest single employer and an internationally renowned research university and academic health center; its professional schools and specialty patient-care programs are consistently ranked among the nation's top 50. UAB is the largest academic medical center in Alabama and one of the top four largest academic medical centers in the United States. UAB is advancing innovative discoveries for better health as a three-time recipient of the prestigious Center for Translational Science Award. Find more information at https://www.uab.edu and http://www.uabmedicine.org.

About Advanced ICU Care

For nearly 15 years, Advanced ICU Care has pioneered new modes of acute care and monitoring telemedicine. Serving hospitals and major health systems with a range of services that include tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, and post-acute monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering 24 x 7 x 365 clinical and operational telemedicine expertise. Our innovation extends to our proprietary HUB technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and patient management across our nine care operations centers. Contracted with more than 100 hospital partners nationwide and licensed to provide acute care in 27 states, Advanced ICU Care helps more than 100,000 patients per year and their families experience better hospital outcomes and supports bedside teams at our partner hospitals around-the-clock. To learn more about us, visit: http://advancedicucare.com/.

