Advanced ICU Care Announces Continued Tele-ICU Success with 2018 Performance Data

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, today unveiled 2018 clinical performance data spotlighting care team accomplishments and company leadership achieved in collaboration with the organization's hospital partners. The statistics represent the consistent quality outcomes and scale of clinical expertise to support multidisciplinary critical care teams. The data also highlights the growing adoption of Advanced ICU Care's services.

Key 2018 operational and clinical outcomes achieved in the calendar year include:

Monitored 80,000 patients

Reduced ICU mortality rate by 35% 1

Decreased average length of ICU stay by 36% 1

Reduced sepsis mortality by 28% 1

Treated 360 different diagnoses

Responded to 78% more emergency alerts (compared to 2017)

Reacted to emergency alerts in 31 seconds (on average)

Conducted more than 1 million patient interactions

Treated over 18,000 patients with sepsis

"Advanced ICU Care's integrated care model allows our teams to support bedside clinical staff in treating patients while also helping them to achieve elevated patient outcomes," said Ram Srinivasan, MD, National Medical Director of Advanced ICU Care. "The 2018 clinical outcomes data validates that through the use of tele-ICU services our partner hospitals are receiving life-saving results and achieving improved clinical operations."

Over the course of its 13-year history, Advanced ICU Care's collaborative care model has saved more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider. The company's intensivist-led care teams serve patients and hospital clients on a 24x7x365 basis from nine dedicated care operation centers, helping hospitals improve patient outcomes while offering elevated levels of support for both patients and medical staff.

"Advanced ICU Care's clinical teams work around-the-clock to support our partner hospitals in consistently delivering the gold standard of ICU care," shared Lou Silverman, Chairman and CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "The operational and clinical data available today demonstrates the value and the collaborative success of actively partnering on tele-ICU care with our client hospitals in 2018."

To view our 2018: A Year in Tele-ICU Results infographic, please click here.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in approximately 90 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

1 Comparisons use APACHE acuity-adjusted predictions.

SOURCE Advanced ICU Care

