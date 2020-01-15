Advanced ICU Care Announces Second Tele-ICU Launch within HSHS Health System

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced a tele-ICU services launch with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, a full-service health care facility serving central Illinois. The new care partnership is the second Advanced ICU Care collaboration within the HSHS system, complementing an on-going relationship with HSHS St. John's Hospital. The partnership engages Advanced ICU Care to provide 24/7/365 care delivery, offering an extra layer of support to the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital bedside team to improve critical patient outcomes and reduce average ICU length of stay for patients.

Combining advanced telemedicine technology and skilled critical care teams, Advanced ICU Care provides HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with around-the-clock proactive patient intervention and high-acuity clinical expertise which can also reduce bedside care team burnout. This form of collaboration ensures that all ICU patients receive the highest level of critical care.

"St. Mary's Hospital's approach to healthcare combines the compassion and human touch of more than a century of caring with the modern technologies available today. Our mission made our partnership with Advanced ICU Care an easy choice with their state-of-the-art technology offering and experienced clinical teams supporting care for our most critically-ill patients," said Mike Hicks, President and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

"Advanced ICU Care is proud to welcome a second HSHS hospital to our technology-enabled clinical care," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "Together, our seasoned care teams will ensure outstanding care delivery for critically-ill patients at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and ultimately improve outcomes."

Advanced ICU Care is the largest and most experienced tele-ICU provider in the nation. The organization serves hospitals and health systems alike resulting in over one million care interactions annually delivered from nine geographically dispersed care centers.

About HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Founded in 1878 by three Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is a 230-bed, all private room health care facility that combines modern technology with the caring spirit of the original founders. St. Mary's is situated on an attractive 21-acre campus overlooking Lake Decatur and offers a broad spectrum of comprehensive health services, including the latest diagnostic equipment, interventional cardiology, surgical and medical intervention, emergency medical care, outpatient radiation therapy, pain management and a sleep center. St. Mary's also offers a wide range of community education and wellness programs. The hospital also has both a unique intergenerational day services program and the community's only provider of hospital-based behavioral health services for all ages. Learn more by visiting www.stmarysdecatur.com.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in nearly 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

