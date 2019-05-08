Advanced ICU Care Enters System-Wide Tele-ICU Roll Out with Appalachian Regional Healthcare

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that it has launched care services with Appalachian Regional Healthcare after its selection as the health system's tele-ICU partner across all 12 of the organization's hospitals. Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center served as the inaugural institution with a May 7 launch. The remaining 11 ARH system locations will follow with tele-ICU launches over a two-month period.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system serving 350,000 residents across Kentucky and West Virginia. The largest provider of care in the area, the organization is known for leveraging cutting edge technology, including telemedicine, as a means to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. The ARH system hospitals will benefit from the consistent system-wide delivery of Advanced ICU Care's extensive high-acuity telemedicine services experience and strong implementation track record.

Advanced ICU Care has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization, making the company well suited to address the high acuity care needs of both health systems and individual hospitals. In the case of Appalachian Regional Healthcare, clinical care teams across the organization will work in collaboration with Advanced ICU Care's team of intensivists, advanced practice providers, and nurses with advanced training in critical care, who utilize real-time clinical data and two-way audio-visual capabilities in order to remotely engage in patient care. Implementing high-acuity telemedicine across the twelve ARH hospitals allows for multidisciplinary care teams to deliver the highest quality, patient-centered care with consistent intensivist coverage.

"Appalachian Regional Healthcare is firmly committed to its mission of improving the health and promoting the well-being of our local population," said Maria Braman, MD, chief medical officer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare. "We are excited to collaborate with Advanced ICU Care on this system-wide, 12 hospital tele-ICU implementation, leveraging their team's extensive clinical expertise in order to provide our patients with the gold standard of care."

The Advanced ICU Care clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and state-of-the-art software to deliver high-acuity clinical expertise and proven results to patients in approximately 90 hospitals nationwide. The Appalachian Regional Healthcare launch brings the total number of states in which the company currently provides tele-ICU care to 26.

"Over 75% of our client hospitals are part of a national or regional health system, making Advanced ICU Care particularly well suited to support Appalachian Regional Healthcare's comprehensive tele-ICU implementation across multiple locations and multiple states," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "We look forward to working closely with their highly skilled, hospital clinical teams and vision-focused leadership to provide an additional model of innovative care delivery for the communities that they serve."

About Appalachian Regional Healthcare

ARH is a not-for-profit health system operating 12 hospitals, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs over 5,000 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $370 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia, and is consistently recognized for its medical excellence.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients approximately 90 hospitals nationwide. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

