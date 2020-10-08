Advanced ICU Care Expands WE SEE YOU CARE Awards as Telemedicine Impact Grows

The WE SEE YOU CARE award program was introduced in 2016 as a means to spotlight the exemplary efforts of partner hospitals, bedside clinicians and support teams, who find innovative ways to leverage telemedicine and improve the care experience for patients and their families. This year's awards, having grown from an inaugural eight winners to 13 recipients, highlight outstanding 2019 care collaboration efforts between hospital care teams and Advanced ICU Care's dedicated clinical team of telemedicine specialists, who together drive exceptional care.

Since the inception of the WE SEE YOU CARE recognition, Advanced ICU Care has presented a total of 57 awards and recognized 37 different hospitals or systems. The 2020 WE SEE YOU CARE award program highlighted the accomplishments of a range of recipients including clinicians, healthcare executives, respiratory therapists, information technology personnel, and even entire ICU units within the organization's partner hospitals. Over the past five years the award has expanded to include new categories and winners reflecting the evolution of Advanced ICU Care's business in terms of both programs offered and client growth.

Nominations were drawn from both Advanced ICU Care employees and team members at partner hospitals, with program judges selecting winners based on their outstanding collaborative efforts in support of critical care. Each recipient was honored with a trophy presentation and a donation in their name to their hospital's foundation.

"The WE SEE YOU CARE awards have grown significantly since the accolade was first introduced half a decade ago as has Advanced ICU Care, which is now contracted to provide care in more than 100 hospitals nationwide," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "As has been particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, our care partners are truly deserving of our recognition and support. We are proud to recognize this year's 13 award winners as examples of the power of our virtual care collaboration with client hospitals."

Introducing the 2020 Advanced ICU Care WE SEE YOU CARE Award Honorees:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (KY)

Benita Anderson , MSN, RN, NEA-BC, St. Elizabeth Healthcare (KY)

Denise George, RN , BSN, MPA, Northern Dutchess Hospital (NY)

Doug Rowden , RRT, Memorial Healthcare Owosso (MI)

Greeneville Community Hospital East, Intensive Care Unit (TN)

Hope Couch , BSN, RN, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (KY)

John Blalock , MHA, Wake Forest Baptist Health (NC)

John Sabia , MD, Northern Dutchess Hospital (NY)

Kailash Kulkarni , MD, MPH, AdventHealth Gordon (GA)

Lee R. Hunter , BSN, RN, CNML, KershawHealth (SC)

Newton Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit (NJ)

T. Glen Bouder , MD, Winchester Medical Center (VA)

Trish Smith , BSN, RN, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (KY)

Today, Advanced ICU Care is contracted to elevate critical care delivery at more than 100 hospitals and health systems leveraging state-of-the-art telemedicine technology to provide high-acuity clinical expertise while generating proven clinical results to patients. In 2019 alone, the company cared for 95,000 individuals which involved more than one million patient interactions.

About Advanced ICU Care

For nearly 15 years, Advanced ICU Care has pioneered new modes of acute care and monitoring telemedicine. Serving hospitals and major health systems with a range of services that include tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, and post-acute monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering 24 x 7 x 365 clinical and operational telemedicine expertise. Our innovation extends to our proprietary HUB technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and patient management across our nine care operations centers. Contracted with more than 100 hospital partners nationwide and licensed to provide acute care in 27 states, Advanced ICU Care helps more than 100,000 patients per year and their families experience better hospital outcomes and supports bedside teams at our partner hospitals around-the-clock. To learn more about us, visit: http://advancedicucare.com/.

