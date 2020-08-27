Advanced ICU Care Launches High-Acuity Telemedicine Services with CentraState Medical Center

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced the completion of its comprehensive tele-ICU care launch with CentraState Medical Center, located in Freehold, NJ. CentraState is an acute care medical center and a teaching hospital in conjunction with the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

CentraState Medical Center's decision to launch tele-ICU services stemmed from the organization's dedication to providing improved, quality outcomes with consistent patient-centered care delivery. When New Jersey was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Advanced ICU Care accelerated its tele-ICU deployment to rapidly enable support for CentraState clinicians and patients. As COVID-19 surge demands abated, the two organizations implemented additional program elements for the benefit of critical care staff and ICU patients.

"We chose to pursue tele-ICU care with Advanced ICU Care as part of our on-going commitment to providing around the clock critical care expertise for patients within our community," said Karen Freeman, Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety at CentraState Healthcare System. "When we faced the unexpected surge of COVID-19, we knew we had chosen the right partner, and are pleased to have additional critical care support and a trusted collaborator to ensure that we are prepared to address a spike in cases and specialized care needs going forward."

"Advanced ICU Care is proud to step up in these challenging times to work cooperatively with clients looking to expand critical care services for the communities they serve," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "Our team understands that we're all in this together. We will creatively tailor our programs to meet the range of needs of our partner hospitals in light of the rapidly-changing developments driven by this global pandemic. We are committed to collaborating with CentraState Medical Center to help address COVID-19 impacts in the short term and, to deliver sustained excellence in critical care over the entire span of our relationship."

Today, Advanced ICU Care's team of U.S. board-certified clinicians delivers high-acuity monitoring, clinical care and proven results to patients at approximately 100 hospitals in 26 states across the nation. The company has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization and is well suited to address the high acuity care needs of both health systems and individual hospitals.

About CentraState Medical Center

CentraState Healthcare System is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in the central New Jersey region. In addition to offering a full range of leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, CentraState serves as a valuable health partner focused on the latest ways to prevent disease, promote healthy behaviors, and help people of all ages live life well. Based in Freehold, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a vibrant health and wellness campus, three award-winning senior living communities, a charitable foundation, and four convenient satellite health pavilions. The system also offers a family medicine residency and geriatric fellowship training program in affiliation with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Among its many honors and accreditations, CentraState is one of only 2 percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet® designation for nursing excellence four times. To learn more, visit centrastate.com.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in approximately 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

