Advanced ICU Care Launches Tele-ICU Clinical Services at Hackettstown Medical Center

Advanced ICU Care's team of intensivists, advanced practice providers and nurses leverage state-of-the-art software and real-time clinical data to monitor patients in partnership with client bedside care teams on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis from the company's nine integrated care centers. Around-the-clock intensivist oversight, along with Advanced ICU Care's more than 12 years of experience providing comprehensive high-acuity clinical services and a robust analytics program, are proven to reduce mortality rates and length of stay in the ICU.

"Implementing high-acuity telemedicine in our ICU allows us to deliver the highest quality care with consistent coverage by and collaboration with intensivists," said Dr. Paul Owens, Chief Medical Officer, Hackettstown Medical Center. "Advanced ICU Care's tele-ICU technology ensures that our patients have access to intensivist-led care and our bedside teams can consult with experienced critical care colleagues 24 hours a day."

Hackettstown Medical Center's initiation of tele-ICU services expands and extends the relationship between Atlantic Health System and Advanced ICU Care to deliver high-acuity telemedicine, extending the tele-ICU relationship between the two organizations. Dr. David Nierman, Regional Medical Director of Advanced ICU Care who works directly with Atlantic Health System facilities shares, "We are pleased to welcome the patients and staff from Hackettstown Medical Center to our strong and growing partnership with Atlantic Health System. We've worked together to achieve outstanding clinical results to date and look forward to a successful partnership with the Hackettstown Medical Center team. "

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care® is the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, providing care to more than 65 hospitals in 25 states on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis. Advanced ICU Care is a technology-enabled clinical services provider that employs cutting edge tele-technology, U.S. board-certified intensivists, multiple dedicated tele-care delivery centers and a proven implementation and client service approach to the benefit of patients, families, providers and hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.advancedicucare.com/.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System, headquartered in Morristown, N.J., is an integrated health care delivery system powered by a workforce of over 16,000 team members and 4,796 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities. The system is comprised of over 400 sites of care, including six hospitals: Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center and Goryeb Children's Hospital.

It also includes Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network representing 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ. This network includes more than 900 physicians and providers within the Atlantic Medical Group, as well as members of the Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners which work to enhance patient care delivery.

Atlantic Health System also supports communities through Atlantic Rehabilitation and Atlantic Home Care and Hospice. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health. Atlantic Health System is a founding member of AllSpire Health Partners, a consortium of five leading health care organizations from the New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania region.

