Advanced ICU Care Launches Tele-ICU Services with The Regional Medical Center

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that The Regional Medical Center (RMC), a non-profit hospital providing leading-edge care in Orangeburg, SC, has implemented the company's tele-ICU care services. The tele-ICU care will support patients in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and Coronary Care Unit.

RMC's mission is to deliver high quality, compassionate care to every patient, every day. As an acute care, community hospital with a Level III Trauma Center designation, the decision to partner with Advanced ICU Care and launch tele-ICU services stemmed from the organization's dedication to improved, quality outcomes with consistent patient-centered care delivery. With access to Advanced ICU Care's high-acuity telemedicine technology, intensivists and advanced practice providers, the hospital's bedside teams will be supported by 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise for proven clinical results.

The addition of Advanced ICU Care's collaborative care model within RMC expands upon an existing partnership between the hospital and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health). Advanced ICU Care and MUSC Health partner to expand and improve care of critically ill patients in South Carolina through the use of telemedicine.

"RMC is the only acute care provider in the area, serving patients across a 2,400 square mile region of South Carolina, which is why our role in delivering the best clinical care is most critical," said RMC President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Williams, FACHE. "With the addition of Advanced ICU Care's tele-ICU care to our ICU and CCU, we look forward to improved patient outcomes, heightened quality of care, and decreased length of stay, while reducing the risk of burnout to our bedside critical care teams."

"Advanced ICU Care is excited to join with MUSC Health to partner with The Regional Medical Center in support of their ongoing commitment to quality patient outcomes for critically ill patients within the communities they serve," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "We look forward to supporting their bedside critical care teams with our advanced tele-ICU care services and specialized team of remote clinicians."

Today, Advanced ICU Care's team of U.S. board-certified clinicians delivers high-acuity monitoring, clinical care and proven results to patients at more than 90 hospitals in 26 states across the nation. The company has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization and is well suited to address the high acuity care needs of both health systems and individual hospitals.

About Regional Medical Center

Owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, Regional Medical Center (RMC) health care system includes a 286-bed, acute-care hospital certified by The Joint Commission and 24 primary care and specialty care practices. RMC also operates a new, 20,500-square foot emergency care facility serving Bamberg, Barnwell and surrounding areas. RMC has advanced certification as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and is designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients at more than 90 hospitals nationwide. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

About Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health)

Using the latest telehealth technologies, MUSC Health is connecting patients and providers across South Carolina with our expert health care team. MUSC Health is focused on expanding access to services, coordinating care and improving the health of communities. Whether you are a patient needing the care of a MUSC Health specialist through the convenience and comfort of your local doctor's office, or a provider interested in partnering to offer expanded services to your patients, MUSC Health has a telehealth program for you. Learn more about the many ways MUSC Health is changing what's possible through telehealth. The Advanced ICU Care and MUSC Health Tele-ICU program is one of the many programs offered by the Center for Telehealth. http://www.muschealth.org/telehealth/index.html

SOURCE Advanced ICU Care

Related Links

http://www.advancedicucare.com

