Advanced ICU Care Recognizes Winners of 2019 I SEE YOU CARE Awards

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the recipients of the company's fourth annual I SEE YOU CARE Awards. Since its formation in 2016, the award has acknowledged the exemplary efforts of bedside clinicians and support team members from partner hospitals who are working within the tele-ICU model to improve the ICU experience for patients and their families. The recognition spotlights outstanding collaboration between hospital staff and Advanced ICU Care's intensivist-led remote care team to provide the gold standard of critical care to the hospital's most critically-ill patient population.

The 2019 I SEE YOU CARE awards recognized individuals, teams, and facilities for their dedication to delivering, in collaboration with Advanced ICU Care, the best of acute care to the patients they serve. This year, the company expanded the number of award categories to include executive, respiratory therapist, and information technology personnel in their partner hospitals. Nominations were drawn from Advanced ICU Care employees and more than 75 partner hospitals in 26 states with judges selecting 11 recipients for their outstanding collaborative efforts in support of critical care. Each recipient was honored with an award presentation and a donation in their name to their hospital's foundation.

"At Advanced ICU Care, we believe that successful care team collaboration is the cornerstone of our success in working with our partner hospitals and health systems," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "In the fourth year of the program, we are pleased to acknowledge 11 individuals and institutions with the I SEE YOU CARE Award in recognition of their care and collaboration achievements and ongoing commitment to patients, families, and excellence in ICU care. Together, we share the vital mission of serving critically ill patients by way of delivering the highest standard of patient care and safety."

The Advanced ICU Care 2019 I SEE YOU CARE Award Honorees:

Benita Anderson , MSN, RN, NEA-BC, St. Elizabeth Healthcare (KY)

Brandi Bryan, RN , MSN, CCRN, AdventHealth (FL)

Christopher Smith , AdventHealth Technology (FL)

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (FL)

Hackettstown Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit (NJ)

Jennifer K. Clune , MD, Upper Valley Medical Center (OH)

Jim Nemeth , MBA, NE-BC, FACHE, Memorial Health (MI)

Lexie Caraway , MBA, RRT-ACCS, RRT-NPS, AE-C, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (IL)

Marlyn E. Moir , RRT, BA, AdventHealth Deland (FL)

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Clinical Engineering and Information Technology (KY)

Thomas D. Brown, RN , BSN, MBA, Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center (NC)

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in approximately 90 hospitals nationwide. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

