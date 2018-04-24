Advanced ICU Care Unveils Clinical Outcomes Data and Key Performance Highlights

Among the 2017 performance elements highlighted in the report, Advanced ICU Care:

Increased lives saved by 29 percent versus the year prior

Achieved a 33 percent reduction in acuity-adjusted mortality rate

Delivered sub-30 second median response time to emergency alerts

Attained Joint Commission recertification for a fourth consecutive time, with accreditation spanning 11 years to-date

Treated 360 unique primary diagnoses

Engaged in a unique patient care related activity every 32 seconds

Saved 10,000+ ventilator days and achieved a 14 percent reduction in average duration

"Advanced ICU Care's deep clinical and operational knowledge allows our teams to work in tandem with client bedside care teams to reduce mortality and improve patient experience and outcomes," said Rachel Sackrowitz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Advanced ICU Care. "As evidenced by our clinical outcomes data including reduced mortality rate and saved ventilator days, high-acuity telemedicine is a proven life-saving care model for patients, their families and for our hospital partners."

Advanced ICU Care has over 12 years of experience in delivering tele-ICU care on a national level. Providing care by U.S. board-certified intensivist-led care teams serving patients and hospital clients from nine dedicated tele-care delivery centers, the company is committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the state of the art in collaborative ICU practice.

"Our day-to-day focus is on providing the highest levels of patient care and improving patient outcomes. That commitment contributes directly to our goal of building and sustaining successful partnerships with our client hospitals. It is motivating and gratifying to reflect on data that documents another year of significant achievement in these foundational goals," shared Lou Silverman, Chairman and CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "As a company, we are focused on continuing to build on our growth and experience and ultimately continuing to shape the future of healthcare delivery in the ICU."

*Results reflect the 2017 calendar year. Comparisons and projections use APACHE IVa acuity-adjusted predictions.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care® is the nation's leading provider of high acuity telehealth services, providing care to more than 65 hospitals in 25 states on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis. Advanced ICU Care is a technology-enabled clinical services provider that employs cutting edge tele-technology, U.S. board-certified intensivists, multiple dedicated tele-care delivery centers, and a proven implementation and client service approach to the benefit of patients, families, providers and hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.advancedicucare.com/.

