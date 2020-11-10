Advanced Imaging Concepts of Florida selects eRAD to Improve Efficiencies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a leading provider of radiology image and data management software solutions, announced today that Advanced Imaging Concepts has selected a full range of eRAD solutions to improve workflows across its organization.

Advanced Imaging Concepts (AIC), a radiology provider in Brooksville, FL, has signed a contract to deploy eRAD RIS, PACS, Speech Recognition, Physician Portal, and RADAR, eRAD's communication platform. Like many imaging providers, AIC is faced with increasing competition, decreasing reimbursements, changing regulations, and a reduced workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We needed to do more work with fewer people and fewer clicks, and embrace more automation," said Neelima Medara, Practice Manager for AIC. "The eRAD solution meets these needs. We will be able to schedule patients more efficiently and process them more quickly without sacrificing patient safety or quality. Our goal is to capitalize on the workflow tools and ultimately increase our volumes."

The efficiency gains should have a significant business and clinical impact for AIC. "Our radiologists are eagerly anticipating the efficiencies offered by the integration between eRAD RIS, PACS, and Speech Recognition. All the information they desire will be at their fingertips without the need to search for clinical data, notes, and other aspects of the patient record[this is said above in the previous paragraph]," said Medara. AIC leadership will leverage eRAD's Physician Portal to improve access and service to the referring physicians. The portal provides reports, images, and the ability to schedule exams online. eRAD also offers improved mammography tracking and the use of custom clinical tasks, which demonstrate how this solution touches every workflow in the practice.

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, added, "We know the challenges imaging centers like AIC face. Our focus is on providing the solutions that they need to excel. We continue to add features and workflows to improve the experience of our clients and their patients. AIC recognizes how eRAD can immediately impact its practice and improve its efficiency in the future. We are excited to have AIC as a new partner."

________________________________________

About Advanced Imaging Concepts

Advanced Imaging Concepts is located near the west coast of Florida, in Brooksville. AIC offers the full range of diagnostic radiology services, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, DEXA bone density evaluation, Mammography, Digital Fluoroscopy, and Radiography, as well as Interventional Radiology. With the most state-of-the-art equipment in a 100-mile radius, including Open MRI to support patients' comfort, AIC is committed to the highest quality experience for both patients and referring physicians.

For more information, visit: https://www.advancedimagingconcepts.com/

________________________________________

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

________________________________________

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,600 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

SOURCE eRAD

Related Links

https://erad.com/

