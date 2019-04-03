Advanced In-Car Video System Earns AT&T FirstNet Ready™ Certification

The Rocket IoT XLE™ is the fastest newly certified FirstNet Ready™ device on the market having a 4G LTE Cat-12 internal cellular modem, supporting data speeds up to 600 mbps . Other device features including dual Wi-Fi hotspots, integrated GPS and customizable vehicle triggers, and a built-in solid-state storage drive for video storage collected from multiple in-car cameras, providing superior evidence gathering and enhanced situational awareness.

Moreover, the Rocket IoT XLE now supports First Priority™. This FirstNet capability provides connection priority access and pre-emption capabilities as well as a 700 MHz Band, which allows for public safety communication signals to travel longer distances than competing wireless systems.

"We are very pleased to announce the availability of the Rocket IoT XLE™, a secure communications platform and an in-car video recording system that seamlessly integrates with our BodyWorn™ product." said Simon Araya, Utility Inc.'s Chief Technology Officer. "First responders now have a mature and rugged mobile network appliance with FirstNet's Priority and full Band 14 support in their vehicles."

The RocketIoT-XLE™ is the industry's only fully developed and proven in-vehicle communication platform. This intuitive system enables secure automation of evidence gathering, which further solidifies its capabilities for powering complete situational awareness and officer safety and transparency.

Utility continues to see a surge of in-car video subscriptions, which they attribute to the interoperability of officer and vehicle-based systems. Utility defines this approach as the "Connected EcoSystem."

Utility's Complete Evidence Capture and Management System - The Connected EcoSystem

Both the BodyWorn™ camera and the Rocket IoT™, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. These triggers are set by the Department's individual recording policies—including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with a door opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc.— and can be updated at any time via their video management system, AVaiL Web™.

The BodyWorn™ camera and the Rocket IoT™ system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, an auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and Rocket IoT™ in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, it's AVaiL Web™ cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers Smart Redaction™ - the only automatic video redaction software on the market today.

