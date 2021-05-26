Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery in Temecula to Become Carbon Neutral

TEMECULA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery announced today that the City of Temecula had granted it a permit to build a large 54kW solar carport, with construction expected to begin this Summer. The Advanced Institute's building will become a carbon-neutral, net-zero energy building as a result of this addition.

As a net-zero energy building, the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery will be producing more energy than it uses with the excess clean energy sent to the power grid for general consumption. The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery will become one of the only plastic surgery offices and surgery centers nationwide to become carbon neutral.

A spokesperson for the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery, Dr. Yoonah Kim, said today, "Not only do we care about the beauty of our patients, we also care deeply about the beauty of our community and our environment." The installation of the solar array carport is the Advance Institute for Plastic Surgery's contribution to making Temecula a cleaner, more environmentally friendly space.

Solar array carports are structures designed to provide protection for cars from harsh elements, including the sun. Savings are made in construction costs as there is no need to build a base for the solar panels. Rather than affixing the panels to the roof of the carport, in a solar array carport, the panels themselves make up the roof. Although there are some variations, based on annual averages for Southern California and because solar carports can be oriented and tilted more precisely, solar array carports generally produce about 90-watts of usable alternate current energy per square foot of solar panel per day.

California is the largest solar market in the US, with more than 31,2889 MW of solar installed across the state, equating to a $71.2 billion investment that generates enough power for 8,402,678 average-size homes. Currently, solar generates just over 20% of the energy needed in the state today; however, this figure is expected to increase over the coming years.

The US generates 97.2 GW of solar energy annually, which is sufficient to supply 18 million average-sized homes; however, this equates to just 3% of the US total power market. Currently, 250,000 Americans are employed in this field. In May 2019, the US surpassed two million commercial solar array installations. It took 40 years for the US to achieve one million installations and just three years to reach two million as more commercial operators look to install the technology. The three million mark will be hit in 2021, with the four million mark expected soon after in 2023.

The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery has been a distinguished center of excellence. Having established in the Temecula & Murrieta area in 2004, they have grown to become a premier plastic surgery destination. In 2018, the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery transformed the former Hooters Restaurant building into a full-service plastic surgery office along with a fully accredited surgery center.

The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery is home to three board certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Yoonah Kim, Dr. Andy Wongworawat, and Dr. Zachary Flip. They specialize in cosmetic plastic surgery of the breast, body, and face. All three doctors have undergone extensive training and are members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The Advanced Institute also has a medical spa business, Bloom Spa, that performs services such as Botox, Juvederm, Kybella, Coolsculpt, and laser hair removal.

The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery is located at 27345 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula, California.

For more information on The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery visit www.aiplasticsurgery.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Smith

951-699-9201

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery

Related Links

http://www.aiplasticsurgery.com

