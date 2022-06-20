Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery Shares Survey Results on Men's Attitudes Toward Mommy Makeovers

The survey asked 1,000 men their opinions about their significant others getting plastic surgery. Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery says the results show that most men are supportive of women's interest in getting plastic surgery.

TEMECULA, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery has released its recent survey results online. The survey was aimed at men in serious relationships with women and revealed that men would generally be supportive if their partner decided to get plastic surgery, though they would worry about the risks.

Men & Mommy Makeover Results

Of the 1,000 men surveyed, the largest group of respondents included men aged 35–44, who make up 40% of the cohort, and men who attended university, who make up 35% of the cohort. A third of respondents had no children, while 31% had two children. The survey revealed some key findings:

Most men understand the societal pressure put on women to have a particular look.

Almost half of the men reported that their significant others had received plastic surgery.

The majority of respondents said they would be happy for their partners if they received plastic surgery.

Dr. Wongworawat from the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery says, "Although it may seem antiquated that a woman would need to ask their significant other what they think about plastic surgery, we see this come up a lot in the office. This led us to do a large study to see what men really think."

The survey asked men how they would react if their female partner told them they wanted a mommy makeover. The overwhelming majority, 81%, said they would be supportive, 13% said they would have a neutral reaction and 6.3% responded that they would be unsupportive.

Similarly, when asked how they would feel if their partner got a mommy makeover, 79% of the men reported they would be happy for her. Another 30% would feel lucky. However, the results show that 13% would feel insecure, and a smaller proportion would be jealous or worried about her cheating.

Despite most men reporting their support for their partners getting plastic surgery, the respondents said they would have at least one concern. The survey asked the men about their worries in a multiple-choice format. The most common concern, cited by 63% of the survey participants, was the potential for post-surgery complications. Nearly half the men said they worried about their partner disliking the results compared to 18% who worried about themselves disliking the results. Meanwhile, 43% had concerns about plastic surgery costs and 29% were worried about scarring.

In the survey, the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery posed a statement to the men, "Society puts too much pressure on women to look a certain way." The majority of respondents agreed with this statement, including 58% who strongly agreed; 29% somewhat agreed, 9% were neutral, and just 2.8% disagreed.

When asked about financial contributions to plastic surgery, more than half of the men said they would be willing to cover most if not the entire cost. Another 28% said they would be happy to split the cost evenly between their partner and themselves.

The survey also asked participants why a woman would undergo plastic surgery, and 30% believed the reason was either to compete with other women or attract men. However, the survey reports, "A vast majority (71%) of respondents said it was to look and feel better."

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.aiplasticsurgery.com/learn/men-and-mommy-makeover-survey/.

Media Contact:

Mari Smith

951-699-9201

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery