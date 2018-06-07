Advanced Instruments Announces New, Modern Logo

The company has a rich history of innovation. Since 1955, Advanced Instruments has provided high-quality, breakthrough systems to customers in every market served, including clinical, biopharmaceutical, and food-and-beverage. Today, the company is expanding into new markets and a contemporary logo better reflects the corporate strategy.

Advanced Instruments is a trusted name whose products are found in hospitals around the world. The company brand is "strong and recognizable," said Byron Selman, President and CEO, "and our new logo builds upon the brand, using the visual elements that reflect the company's history and symbolizes our commitment to innovation."

The company has experienced many positive changes in the past year and the refreshed logo better symbolizes the company today. "We are a dynamic company and our new logo reflects our forward-thinking mindset and our drive to design new solution-based products for our customers in every market segment," Selman added.

The new logo will be implemented in June, on new products, the website, and in literature.



About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the clinical, biopharmaceutical, and food-and-beverage industries. Since 1955, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including: freezing-point osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, anaerobic jar systems, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. For more information, visit aicompanies.com.

