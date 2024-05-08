Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris announced partnership with New York Bariatric Group

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris announces partnership with New York Bariatric Group (NYBG), the nation's leading private bariatric service provider offering bariatric surgical procedures and physician supervised weight loss with GLP-1 medications.

NYBG is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity. Developed through innovation and surgical excellency, NYBG aims to enhance access to innovative surgical techniques and exceptional patient care to new offices in Florham Park and Edison, New Jersey. This expands the NYBG footprint to 30 locations throughout the tri-state area.

Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris founder, Dr. Alexander Abkin will be joining the distinguished NYBG team of 25 bariatric surgeons. With over two decades of dedicated service, Dr. Abkin has successfully performed more than 11,000 minimally invasive weight loss procedures, including gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, gastric banding, and revision surgery. His unwavering commitment to patient care, advanced surgical techniques, and remarkable surgical outcomes has earned him continued honorary distinctions and prestigious designations for the practice.

"We welcome Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris and Dr. Abkin" says Dr. Shawn Garber, founder, and CEO of New York Bariatric Group. "This marks a significant milestone for expanding bariatric surgical experience and surgical excellence."

NYBG's comprehensive patient-centered approach to weight-loss includes an expedited one-day presurgical workup, aftercare program, support groups, nutrition services and products. The NYBG managed ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) further improves the patient experience by providing a fully operational modern facility for safe same-day surgical care.

"The mission to relentlessly focus on patient well-being and the delivery of top-quality care is further strengthened by the partnership with New York Bariatric Group" says Dr. Abkin. "With access to NYBG ASCs, we can offer our patients a superior alternative to traditional hospital stays for a safe and comfortable surgical experience."

About New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group (NYBG) is a nationally renowned bariatric practice. NYBG consults with patients on medical weight loss using GLP-1 agonists and performs a variety of weight loss procedures including gastric balloons, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, LAP-BAND© adjustable gastric band, revisional bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, duodenal switch, and gastric bypass. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity. NYBG has 28 offices and 3 ambulatory surgery centers throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Many patients can have same-day surgery in one of our bariatric specialty surgery centers. The only ambulatory surgery centers offering same day bariatric surgery in the tristate area.

NYBG accepts all major insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com.

