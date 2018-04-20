As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Gary Palmer, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Advanced Laser and Cosmetic Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 7862 Kingland Drive, Ste 110, West Chester Township, OH, 45069.

The Advanced Laser and Cosmetic Center is established as the leading center in Cincinnati, providing non-ablative, "little or no downtime" cosmetic procedures, utilizing lasers and other devices or products that enhance and improve the appearance of the skin and well-being.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-laser-and-cosmetic-center-offers-gainswave-in-ohio-300633616.html

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

https://gainswave.com/

