Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024 Innovation Award Finalists Announced

News provided by

DCN Dx

16 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

Award Recognizes Products and Technologies That Expand the LFA Industry

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, has announced the finalists for its 2024 Innovation Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) 2024. The two-day seminar will take place on February 13-14, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

The Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) recognizes and celebrates the exceptional achievements and contributions of professionals in the lateral flow diagnostics industry. These prestigious awards aim to encourage, motivate, and inspire professionals to keep pushing the boundaries of the industry and make a significant impact. This year, the ALFC is hosting multiple awards, including the Innovation Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Leadership in Diagnostics Award, and Poster Awards.
The Innovation Award recognizes developers, creators, or direct facilitators of groundbreaking products and novel technologies that push the boundaries of the industry. Due to the technical information required in the application, attendees should only nominate themselves. Finalists will be invited to pitch at ALFC 2024 and the audience will select the winner. The winner will receive a $10,000 award.
The finalists are:

  • LFAnt, for the Compact, the world's first handheld and portable magnetic lateral flow reader platform for quantitative testing from point of care to anywhere.
  • Feral GmbH, for the inne STRIP 2.0, which measures the hormone progesterone in saliva with a limit of detection of 100 pg/mL. The inne STRIP 2.0 cuts plastic waste by 85%, improves the assembly process, enhances the user experience, and reduces time of collection and possible strip failures.
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI, MicroDiagnostics Unit, for CampyTube, a first-in-kind seamless integration format of lateral flow test (LFT) with a molecular detection in a single vial, realized with two components: a specially designed vial insert, and a miniaturized LFT.

Innovation Award finalists will pitch their entries to the ALFC audience on the first day of the event (Feb. 13, 2024). The audience will vote on the presentations, and the winner will be announced at the ALFC awards gala and closing ceremony on Feb. 14. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize.

"It's a privilege to present these awards and recognize the exceptional innovation and dedication each finalist has demonstrated in the lateral flow industry," said Mitzi Rettinger, DCN Dx's Chief Revenue Officer and the scheduled presenter of the awards. "Their groundbreaking work is not only transforming our field, it's setting new standards for future advancements. The level of creativity and hard work the finalists have displayed is truly inspiring."

For more information about the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference, visit alfc2024.com.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.

Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mitzi Rettinger
Chief Revenue Officer, DCN Dx
Main: (760) 804-3886
Mobile: (512) 431-5836
[email protected] 

SOURCE DCN Dx

