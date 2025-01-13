Advanced Lubrication Specialties Acquires Chemlube International LLC Lubricants Division in a Private Transaction

ALS Continues to expand the company's Geographic Footprint, Customer Base and Blending Capacity

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Lubrication Specialties ("ALS"), one of the largest independent lubricant manufacturers in the United States, has agreed to acquire the assets of the Chemlube International LLC ("Chemlube") lubricants division, located in Savannah, GA. The transaction should close before the end of January 2025. Terms of the transaction are private.

Chemlube's Savannah lubricants division, established in 2001, produces a full range of high-quality lubricants distributed in bulk throughout the Southeast. Their leased blending facility includes 5.8 million gallons of storage, 8 railcar spots, tanks ranging from 3,000 to 1,200,000 gallons and deep-water dock access for shipment and receipt of waterborne base oils.

"Chemlube has been a strategic partner to ALS for close to 20 years. They are a first class organization with quality products, customers and a great reputation in the industry. These are the principles which define ALS, so when we had an opportunity to bring their customers and blending capacity into our portfolio, we jumped at the chance," said Greg T. Julian, CEO of ALS.

The Chemlube Group, consisting of Chemlube International LLC and its Swiss sister company Chemlube SA, purchases base oil from virtually all the major global base oil refiners and is a leading independent distributor and trader of base oils throughout the world, including acting as exclusive distributor of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ("ADNOC") premium Group III base oils in Europe.

"The sale of our Savannah blending operation represents a strategic decision by Chemlube to focus on its larger core base oil distribution and trading business. We are pleased to be able to transfer our Savannah blending operation to ALS, an established and highly respected lubes blender whom we know well and with whom we have done substantial business over many years," said Robert Nobel, Chemlube's CEO. "We are confident that ALS will be able to expand the Savannah finished lubes business to the advantage of both our Savannah staff and our long-term finished lubes customers."

About Advanced Lubrication Specialties:

ALS develops, manufactures and markets premium automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, metalworking, and specialty lubricants and greases globally. ALS has 5 manufacturing facilities in the United States, including Bensalem, PA, Charleston, SC, Richmond, CA and Hilton NY as well as the Savanna, GA new location including US and Global manufacturing partnerships.

About Chemlube International LLC:

The Chemlube Group consists of Chemlube International LLC and its Swiss based sister company, Chemlube SA, with a branch office in Singapore. The Chemlube Group is headquartered in Harrison, New York. The Chemlube Group is a leading independent global distributor and trader of base oils.

