Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. Announces Appointment of Thomas E. Turner to Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (the "Company" or "AML") announced today that Thomas E. Turner has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2020.

Mr. Turner, an industry veteran with leading, developing, and exiting technology companies, comes to AML as the business transitions into commercial endeavors.

In 2020, the Company launched three significant programs, which validate and financially support the Company's vision and execution plan for the commercialization of novel permanent magnet-based products.

AML is presently scaling its pilot manufacturing program with anticipation of full-rate manufacturing within the next year.

"We are extremely excited to have Tom join our company as both an investor and a Board Member. We are anticipating achievement of many more milestones for this next phase in the business," stated Mark Senti, CEO of AML.

About Thomas E. Turner

Mr. Turner has over 40 years of experience in developing, operating, and successfully exiting high tech businesses, including Wang Canada Limited, Datamax Corporation, and Itronix as President or CEO over his tenure with such companies.

He has also held senior management positions with The City of New York, Graphic Systems, Wang Laboratories, Symbol Technologies, WhereNet, ADS, and General Dynamics.

He recently served or is serving on the Board of Directors or Advisory Board for Host.net, Pacinian, Qylur Security Systems, Dais Analytic, Via Response, Sila Nano, Rohinni, Kinetik, and Yottabyte. Tom has also been a partner and developer in Costa Rican enterprises engaged in real estate development and community development.

He is a graduate of Tufts University with a degree in Engineering and Math and attended New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business.

ABOUT AML

Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) is a recognized leader in the development of technologies and solutions for electrical machines and other magnet-based applications. AML's capabilities are driven by a technology platform comprised of a comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property including proprietary software (CoilCad™, MOEM™), magnet and manufacturing technologies and unique know-how. AML's capabilities address products and solutions for energy, transportation, medical, and research. For additional information about Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. and its technologies please visit www.aml-enabled.com.

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of February 16, 2021. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Contact: Mark Senti, [email protected], (321) 728-7543

