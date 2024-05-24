Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat with The War Below Author Ernest Scheyder

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. ("AML" or the "Company"), a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies, invites all to attend a live virtual fireside chat with Ernest Scheyder, author of The War Below, a critically acclaimed novel about the global battle for the critical minerals that power and move the world.

In The War Below, AML was featured as an emerging technology company developing permanent magnet manufacturing in the United States.

The War Below Fireside Chat

AML, among the many other actors portrayed in the novel, seek to push through technological, policy, and geopolitical barriers to support the need for critical components of everything from power generation, manufacturing, consumer products, electric vehicles, to millions of other devices that require permanent magnets, which use critical minerals.

The United States is at a crossroad between a loss of industry and innovation over the past decades and the growing dispersion of diplomatic challenges with nations that have little regard for the environment, human welfare, and the ways of a democratic society.

Magnets are the heart of motion and critical to the everyday lives of billions of people around the world.

This fireside chat will walk listeners through AML's story and how this company is rethinking every aspect of producing permanent magnets.

Registration

Virtual Livestream Exclusively on LinkedIn

Fireside Chat with Ernest Scheyder, Author of The War Below

Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 3pm EST

https://www.linkedin.com/events/firesidechatwithernestscheyder-7191606635067281408/theater/

To register, follow AML on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1278797

AML's manufacturing capabilities are built on the backbone of its magnet technology platform, PM-Wire™, which is a scalable and modular, manufacturing process, that has ability to produce non-sintered and sintered permanent magnets at a high-rate and high-yield. The process is adaptable to a variety of applications, including those that benefit from magnets in unique configurations and material compositions, such as electric motors.

To learn more about the book, visit: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-War-Below/Ernest-Scheyder/9781668011805

To learn more about magnets or AML, please visit http://mitusmagnets.com for industry white papers and company information.

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of May 23, 2024. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Inquiries:

(321) 728-7543

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc