Advanced Manufacturing for Young Veterans Program Named a Mutual of America 2019 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that the Advanced Manufacturing for Young Veterans program was named a Merit Finalist award recipient of its 2019 Community Partnership Award competition.

The program was launched in 2011 by Workshops for Warriors® (WFW), a state-licensed, nonprofit school that gives hope to U.S. military veterans, wounded warriors and transitioning service members by providing the training they need to build successful careers and achieve the financial freedom they deserve. Through a philanthropic partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation, WFW's tuition-free, 16-week accelerated program provides low-income transitioning service members and veterans with industry-leading manufacturing education, certification and job placement.

To date, more than 600 former service men and women from all over the country have earned over 5,023 nationally recognized portable and stackable credentials, such as computer-aided drafting, computer-aided manufacturing, CNC lathe and milling, and welding/fabrication.

"There is a skilled worker crisis in the U.S. that is being fueled by an aging generation of trained workers and a dearth of high school graduates pursuing careers in industrial trades. This growing skills gap will be costly for manufacturers and the U.S. economy as companies look offshore for talent to fuel their growth," said Luis y Prado, Chief Executive Officer of Workshops for Warriors. "Advanced Manufacturing for Young Veterans is uniquely positioned to bring new talent to the field while helping to reduce unemployment for veterans. To boost our impact, we're building a state-of-the-art facility that will enable us to serve even more veterans and execute on our mission to rebuild American manufacturing, one veteran at a time."

