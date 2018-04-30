LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of this report includes all types of advanced materials and other technologies used in public works infrastructure products, such as:



- Advanced materials.

- Metals and alloys.

- Superior-performing asphalt pavements.

- High-performance concrete.

- Fiber-reinforced polymer composites.

- Geopolymers.

- Geosynthetics.

- Smart materials (i.e., materials that respond dynamically to external stimuli like heat, humidity, ultraviolet light or pressure).

- Advanced structural subassemblies (e.g., prefabricated bridge elements and systems, seismic isolation bearings).



Report Includes:

- 67 tables

- An overview of the U.S. market for advanced materials and technologies for public works infrastructure projects within the industry

- Analyses of the U.S. market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of advanced materials and technologies used in various types of public works infrastructure

- A look into new materials and technologies that are likely to be introduced during the forecast period, along with their expected impacts on the market

- Analyses of the key patents issued for advanced infrastructure materials

- Company profiles of major market players in the market, including ArcelorMittal Steel USA Inc., Lafarge North America Inc., Infrastructure Composites International, Kansas Structural Composites, Inc., and Bridge Solutions, Inc.



Reasons for Doing This Study



This report is an update of a previous BCC Research report published in 2008. Since that time, the debate about whether and how to invest more money in the U.S.'s infrastructure has intensified, starting with the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (stimulus bill), which was commonly described as a massive highway infrastructure bill but actually included only a relatively small ($30 billion out of total expenditures of $850 billion) infrastructure spending component. Both major party candidates in the 2016 presidential election proposed major infrastructure spending programs, although they differed in the amount and the roles of public versus private funding. At the time this report was

written in mid-2017, the Trump administration had just released its 2018 federal budget proposal, containing its vision of a $1 trillion national infrastructure plan, which was derided by the administration's political opponents as being too short on the details of where the money would go or how the program would be paid for.



In this environment, only two things seem certain: The amount of money the U.S. spends on maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure is going to increase substantially in the years ahead, and, no matter how much is spent, at least some people will consider it insufficient. Confronted with tight budgets and long to-do lists, one of the most effective ways to ensure the greatest return on investment is by using the right technology to optimize efficiency.



Thus, BCC Research believes that the time is opportune to issue an updated report that analyzes the materials and other technology options available to public works organizations in order to increase their return on investments, with an emphasis on new and emerging technologies. Such a report will also be useful to executives, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and other readers seeking to understand how an invigorated market for infrastructure technologies will affect their businesses.



