Advanced Materials for Displays: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope:

The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. The analyst examines the various classes of material technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets and presents forecasts of growth from 2019 to 2024.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070068/?utm_source=PRN Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.

Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 26 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for advanced materials used in electronic displays

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Assessment of various classes of materials technologies and comparison of materials based on performance, efficiency, thermal insulation, cost-effectiveness and other pertinent metrices

- Coverage of fabrication methods, ongoing research activities, major achievements, technological issues and latest trends related to these devices

- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations, fabrication and synthesis methodologies, and sensor and telecommunications applications of advanced display materials

- Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 3M, BASF SE, Dow Corning Corp., Dupont Displays, General Electrics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Universal Display Corp.

Summary The value of global shipments of display materials reached $REDACTED billion in 2018.Shipments of materials are projected to reach $REDACTED billion by end of 2019 and then grow in value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED per year to total nearly $REDACTED billion in 2024.

Flat-panel displaysaccounted for over $REDACTED billion (REDACTED) of total material shipments in 2018 and are projected toapproach $REDACTED billion (REDACTED) of all material shipments in 2024.

CRT displays accounted for a relatively miniscule $REDACTED million (REDACTED) of total display material shipments in 2018 and are expected to dwindle to virtually nothing in 2024 as this type of technology disappears from the market. The MEMS used in other display applications, such as digital light projectors, accounted for the remaining $REDACTED billion (REDACTED) of total display materials shipments in 2018, a figure that is expected to increase to $REDACTED billion (REDACTED) by 2024.

