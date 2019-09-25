NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report covers materials used in the following types of EVs that use motive power batteries and fuel cells -

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816399/?utm_source=PRN

- Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, sport utility vehicles [SUVs], crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars).

- Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices).

- Buses.

- Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks).



The numbers of batteries and fuel cells used in these EVs are estimated and forecasted in this report.



Two other major types of EVs are out of the scope of this report -

- Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers).

- Niche (military, self-driving vehicles, locomotives).



Report Includes:

- 134 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for advanced materials in electric, fuel cell and hybrid automotive batteries

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Coverage of history and current state of advanced materials used in batteries for electric, fuel cell and hybrid automobiles

- Characterization and quantification of market by type, material and region

- Discussion on drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the advanced materials industry

- Insights into regulatory and environmental developments within this industry

- Information on China's subsidy policy

- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including AkzoNobel, BASF Corp., FMC Corp., Hitachi Chemical and Lithium Corp.



Summary

The Summary Table and Summary Figure break down the market into two major segments: advanced materials and other materials. There are many types of batteries and fuel cells available in the market. However, today most electric vehicle batteries have one of the below four systems -

- Lead-acid battery.

- Nickel metal hydride battery.

- Lithium-ion (including lithium polymer) battery.

- Proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFCs).



Materials used in automotive lithium-ion battery and PEMFCs will have very strong growth in the next five years.They are considered as advanced materials in this report.



On the other hand, materials used in automotive lead-acid batteries and nickel metal hydride batteries will have slow growth in the next five years. They are included in the segment "other materials."



Reasons for Doing This Study

The battery and fuel cell industries are experiencing fast expansion. Battery and fuel cell demand have revitalized a number of raw material markets, and many material suppliers are counting on new battery and fuel cell markets to drive growth.



This study takes an approach to these opportunities by summarizing markets for individual battery and fuel cell types and components and then profiling the markets for the materials used in the automotive markets. An extensive set of company profiles provides competitive intelligence for existing battery and fuel cell material providers and also describes sources for these battery and fuel cell makers.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816399/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

