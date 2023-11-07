Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions Appoints Roy Beveridge, MD as Board Member

News provided by

AMPS

07 Nov, 2023, 12:33 ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions ("AMPS"), a Cimarron Healthcare Capital portfolio company empowering self-insured employers and healthcare stakeholders in delivering affordable, fair, and transparent medical and prescription benefits, today announced the appointment of Dr. Roy Beveridge, MD to its Board.

Continue Reading
AMPS Welcomes New Board Member, Roy Beveridge MD
AMPS Welcomes New Board Member, Roy Beveridge MD

Dr. Beveridge is a Senior Advisor at Avalere Health, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Humana, where he led transformative clinical policy, population health, and clinical quality initiatives. Roy also held similar roles at US Oncology and McKesson Specialty Health and was a practicing physician in medical oncology and stem cell transplant for more than 30 years.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Beveridge to the Board of AMPS," said James Nadauld, AMPS Board Chair and Managing Partner of Cimarron Healthcare Capital. "Roy's extensive experience and dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and affordability align perfectly with our mission to deliver 'fair for all' pricing solutions."

"The affordability and transparency of health benefits is a top issue for employers, healthcare stakeholders and patients," said Dr. Roy Beveridge, Board Member of AMPS. "I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves to help AMPS broaden the reach of its innovative solutions and change this market for the better."

"We look forward to Roy's advice and guidance as AMPS continues to expand access to affordable, transparent medical and pharmacy care, making every healthcare dollar go further," said Matt Brow, CEO and Board Member of AMPS. "As we broaden our capabilities and target markets, Roy will be a trusted voice on our board and valued member of the AMPS team."

Dr. Beveridge also serves on the boards of Stability Health, Cleerly Health, and Clariifi, previously served on the board of Epizyme, and has served on numerous clinical and scientific advisory boards. He has published over 200 papers with his most recent work being dedicated to addressing social determinants of health and enhancing the well-being of underserved populations. Roy holds a BA in biology from Johns Hopkins University, a Medical Degree from Cornell University, received internal medicine training at the University of Chicago and completed his oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins.

About AMPS
AMPS provides market leading healthcare cost containment solutions serving self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, health plans, and reinsurers. AMPS expands access to affordable, transparent medical and pharmacy care and makes every healthcare dollar go further by continuously enhancing our innovative solutions for employers and healthcare stakeholders. AMPS leverages its 18+ years of experience and data in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing. AMPS offers detailed analytics and transparency to provide clients with insights based on plan performance. Learn more at www.amps.com.

About Cimarron Healthcare Capital
Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Cimarron is led by a unique combination of seasoned healthcare investors and operators. The firm partners with owners and operators in the healthcare lower middle-market to build enduring businesses that improve the healthcare system and drive value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE AMPS

Also from this source

MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY AND DREXI TEAM UP TO DELIVER BETTER ACCESS TO MEDICATIONS AT AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE PRICES

MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY AND DREXI TEAM UP TO DELIVER BETTER ACCESS TO MEDICATIONS AT AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE PRICES

Drexi, a cutting-edge pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), have teamed up to address one of...
Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions Appoints Matt Brow as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions Appoints Matt Brow as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions ("AMPS"), a Cimmaron Healthcare Capital portfolio company focused on supporting self-insured employers and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.