Advanced Medical Technologies Help Stem the Evergrowing Spread of Ailments

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said in a report that a total of 359 diseases and injuries were added to the fatal and non-fatal list of conditions since 1950. According to data by the Global Burden of Diseases, the most common causes of fatalities are heart conditions, stroke, respiratory infections, lung diseases, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and kidney diseases. While some of these cases are difficult to prevent, most medical conditions can be treated in order to suppress the severity of maladies, or even potentially eliminate them. For instance, patients suffering from cancer can undergo chemotherapy in order to prolong life expectancy or reduce symptoms. However, even before a person can develop an ailment, advanced medical technologies can perform genetic screenings to help identify possible increased risks of developing certain diseases. On the other hand, in some instances, the development of the disease can be deadly and will most likely require some kind of highly advanced treatment or even transplant. Additionally, the plethora of biotechnological therapies now available to patients has helped to completely reshape the global health outlook. And as such, the ever-growing number of diseases worldwide will continue to expand the biotechnology market as more countries demand effective and efficient treatment solutions. According to data compiled by Variant Market Research, the global biotechnology market is projected to reach USD 726.8 Billion by 2025 while witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025. Q BioMed Inc. (OTC: QBIO), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)

Notably, kidney diseases are one of the most common diseases in the U.S., affecting nearly 37 million people, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The organization notes that roughly 90% of people usually do not know they have some sort of kidney disease. And the organization also mentions that about one in three Americans are at risk of kidney disease. Consequently, it is the ninth leading cause of death in the U.S. The organization highlighted that in 2016, over 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, and over 200,000 survived with a kidney transplant. Typically, the most common kidney diseases are either acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Acute kidney injury is defined as a sudden and temporary loss of kidney functions, while chronic kidney disease is known as any condition that causes reduced kidney function over a period of time, according to the institute. Chronic kidney disease is classified into five stages that occur over a period of time, however, an acute kidney injury can potentially happen within just a few hours or even several days. Acute kidney injury causes a build-up of waste products in the bloodstream, making it difficult for the kidneys to keep the right balance of fluid. If acute kidney injury goes untreated, patients run the risk of affecting other organs such as their brain, heart and lungs. Predominantly, acute kidney injury is treated in the hospital in intensive care units. "Your kidneys, like every other organ in your body, have multiple jobs. They're deeply connected to the rest of your body. Their main function is to filter waste out of your blood. They also remove extra fluid from your blood (this becomes urine) and control blood pressure. Kidneys help make red blood cells. They regulate electrolytes (a type of nutrient) and activate vitamin D, too," said WebMD. "Acute kidney failure isn't always permanent. If you get treatment right away -- and if you don't have other serious health problems -- your kidneys may go back to working like normal."

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) announced breaking news that, "its technology research partner Mannin Research Inc. (Mannin) presented positive data on a potential new treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI). The data was presented at the American Society for Nephrology 2019 Annual Meeting held in Washington DC.

In the US alone, the cost of hospitalizations for patients with complications arising from AKI can range between $5.4 and $24.0 billion. There is a significant opportunity to advance a therapeutic solution to treat AK and address a patient population that contributes to 20% of all hospitalizations in the US. Current treatments for AKI are mainly supportive and do not treat the underlying condition.

Mannin's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Susan Quaggin, presented data that showed that the Ang-Tie2 signaling pathway is a promising therapeutic target to prevent AKI after ischemia caused by ischemia–reperfusion (IR) injury to the kidney. Ischemia in the kidney occurs in a range of clinically important scenarios such as hypotension, sepsis, and cardiovascular events such as strokes.

'We are very encouraged by this data. Taken together with our recently announced funding and establishment of a research center in Saxony, Germany, this data will enable us to advance our program in developing therapeutics to treat acute kidney injury, bolstering our pipeline' said Dr. Nikopoulos. 'We look forward to the day when we can make a difference in the lives of patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases.'

Q BioMed and Mannin have been partners since 2015 and Q BioMed has an exclusive option on all Mannin portfolio assets.

About Q BioMed Inc: Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Q BioMed Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hN0cP3CEtGc

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) and Epigen Biosciences, Inc. announced earlier last year that the two companies have entered into a collaboration agreement, under which Novo Nordisk has licensed the LPA1 receptor antagonist EPGN696 for development in diabetic and chronic kidney disease and other chronic diseases associated with metabolic syndrome. EPGN696 is an orally available, selective LPA1 receptor antagonist. In preclinical testing, EPGN696 demonstrated efficacy and safety in rodent models of kidney disease by targeting fibrosis, inflammation and growth factor responses. "Novo Nordisk is very excited about this opportunity for collaborating with Epigen in diabetic and potentially chronic kidney disease. This is an innovative project strengthening our efforts within this strategically important area for Novo Nordisk. It holds potential to make a significant difference for people with these chronic diseases" said Marcus Schindler, Senior Vice President, Global Drug Discovery in Novo Nordisk.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced recently that they will be underlining its scientific focus on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (CVMD) with 28 presentations, including two late-breaking trials, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, November 11-15, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Ludovic Helfgott, Vice President, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases, said: "With the breadth of our scientific updates at AHA 2017, we are at the forefront of the clinical debate, exploring the often unseen but vital connections between cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. This approach embodies our commitment to improving outcomes for patients while reducing long-term morbidity and mortality." Presentations at AHA also include early stage data for potential new medicines, as monotherapy and in combinations, in areas including cardiac regeneration, chronic kidney disease, acute coronary syndromes, and chronic heart failure.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) earlier in August announced the submission of a Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare seeking marketing approval for daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of patients with renal anaemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anaemia is common in patients with CKD because the kidneys no longer produce adequate amounts of erythropoietin, a hormone involved in prompting the production of red blood cells.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim, previously in 2018 announced findings from two new analyses of the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial, presented at the 78thAmerican Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions®. Results include a post-hoc analysis demonstrating consistent effects for Jardiance® versus placebo on renal outcomes in patients with established cardiovascular (CV) disease and type 2 diabetes, irrespective of control of certain CV risk factors. "Previous EMPA-REG OUTCOME data suggested that Jardiance may reduce the risk of new or worsening kidney disease in adults with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, which is the number one cause of kidney failure in the U.S.," said Thomas Seck, M.D., vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs – Primary Care, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "In this analysis, the reduced risk of kidney disease progression seen with Jardiance was present whether or not patients had control of common cardiovascular risk factors, such as cholesterol and blood pressure."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For q biomed inc, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com