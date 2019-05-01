Advanced Medical to be acquired by AMN Healthcare

DENVER and PORT ORANGE, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Personnel Services, Inc (DBA Advanced, Inc.), a leading provider of travel therapy and travel nursing positions across the U.S., today, announced its being acquired by AMN Healthcare, Inc.

This strategic acquisition brings forth a tremendous opportunity of growth and value for our client base, network of healthcare professionals, and Advanced employees. The Advanced team, which spans across six offices throughout the nation, will unite with AMN Healthcare counterparts to contribute to a shared vision of innovation and growth.

"We are ecstatic for the opportunity to expand AMN Healthcare's reach in the healthcare workforce solutions market. Our commitment to quality, culture, and innovation is a common thread between the two companies, and one of the reasons we believe we'll be better together," said Jennifer Fuicelli, CEO of Advanced.

Susan Salka, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare added, "We are thrilled that the innovative team at Advanced will soon be part of the AMN family. Advanced will provide AMN the opportunity to enhance our offerings in some of the fastest growing and most important care settings. In addition to the attractive nature of their growing footprint in schools, we are also excited about the potential of the recently launched telehealth platform for delivery of speech therapy to children across the country."

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close by early June 2019.

About Advanced

Advanced, Inc. is a staffing company that specializes in placing outstanding therapists and nurses in contract and permanent positions across the United States. Advanced works with Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, and Nurses who are passionate about helping members of our communities live happier, healthier, and fuller lives. Advanced connects talent with opportunities in multiple settings and placements; from hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health, and schools. For more information about Advanced, visit www.gowithadvanced.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

