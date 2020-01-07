Advanced Metal Etching Launches Aluminum Etching Services

LIGONIER, Ind., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metal Etching, a photochemical etching supplier of thin metal components, is expanding its services to add aluminum etching to serve customers in these markets. One of the markets driving the aluminum increase is transportation, specifically automotive and aerospace. According to IndustryARC, aluminum will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

With these new photo etching metal services, Advanced Metal Etching will better serve existing customers and offer capacity for companies who are increasing their aluminum products or looking to expand the supply chain to mitigate risk.

Blake Geer, co-president and CFO of Advanced Metal Etching says, "We experienced an increase in RFQs for aluminum etched components in the past six months, mainly from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. More OEMs and their suppliers are utilizing the unique properties of aluminum, such as the high strength to weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and better performance in extreme temperatures. Compared to steel, aluminum contributes to better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions."

Photo etching aluminum has many advantages. The chemical etching process achieves burr-free surfaces and precision edges without altering the metal properties.

It is more cost-effective than other methods for parts with unique designs or numerous features. For example, aircraft heat exchanger plates and automotive bipolar fuel cell plates contain multiple channels on one or both sides. The photo etching process machines all features simultaneously, providing faster turnaround with a lower cost than other manufacturing processes.

Photo chemical etching is not limited to mechanical and electronic components. Decorative dashboard covers made of aluminum, such as speaker grills, are an excellent fit for the etching process. The numerous holes are etched quickly, making it a low-cost machining option.

About Advanced Metal Etching

Advanced Metal Etching, Inc., located in Ligonier, Indiana, has been a leading provider of thin metal components for over 25 years with a focus on quick turnaround, precision, technical assistance, and customer service. AME serves many industries including, automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, RF microwave. We are ISO 9001:2015 certified, and ITAR registered. To learn more about Advanced Metal Etching, visit https://metaletching.com.

