Advanced Nursing Concepts Wins Fazzi Associates Home Health CAHPS Award of Distinction

TAVARES, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Nursing Concepts (ANC), a certified Swift Shift partner, based in Tavares, Florida has been named a national best practice agency by Fazzi Associates. Fazzi Associates presented the agency with the Home Health CAHPS Award of Distinction , an award presented to home health organizations that have demonstrated superior performance in 2020.

To be named as a national best practice agency means that ANC has proven to lead and excel in one of the most important measures of an agency's quality program –– and that is the caregiver experience. ANCs results for the Overall Satisfaction or Likelihood of Recommending survey questions placed the home care agency in the top 25% of Fazzi's National Home Health CAHPS database.

Pam Craft, Administrator at the ANC office, shared, "For our team to receive the award, for the third time, is a huge accomplishment. Craft continues, "We're incredibly proud to be among the elite agencies across the country. Our agency continues to be a proven leader and we've excelled in one of the most important measures of an agency's quality."

ANC was founded in 2002 by two Registered Nurses who worked in the healthcare field for several years and knew they could provide better services to patients. The agency continues to provide this superior care, but now with a new and reimagined home care model. Through strategic partnership with Swift Shift, ANC has repositioned in a way that centers their care around a very unique nurse-managed team to provide better patient care.

Swift Shift is a pioneer in the world of home care and introduced ANC to its very innovative Nurse-Managed model. ANC nurses, therapists, and caregivers alike are recognized as "the core pillar" for the best-in-class home care delivery. The primary focus under this model is the empowerment of the caregivers.

Swift Shift's COO, Amy Nelson, says, "We are so proud to have partnered with Advanced Nursing Concepts as a leading home health provider in Florida." Nelson continues, "The team's commitment to patient satisfaction and positive patient outcomes is imperative in fulfilling our collective mission to service more patients in their homes –– the entire team is empowered to provide the best possible care for the community."

ANC plans to continue to work with Swift Shift to improve the nurse experience and provide award-winning opportunities to caregivers who join their nurse-led team.

About ANC, A Certified Swift Shift Partner

Founded in 2002, Advanced Nursing Concepts continues to provide superior care, but now with a new and reimagined home care model. As a Certified Swift Shift partner, ANC has repositioned to center their focus around the nurse-led team –– putting patient care at the forefront and empowering our relationships. For more information, visit advancednursingfl.com .

About Swift Shift

Swift Shift is the world's first Nurse-Managed home care platform. To address the growing demand for home care, the Swift Shift team is reimagining home care delivery by creating the first nurse-managed home care service. The long term mission is to increase the number of nurses and caregiving professionals who choose to work in this field so that everyone can access reliable home care. For more information, visit swiftshift.com .

Media Contact

Maddie Michowski, Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

SOURCE Swift Shift

Related Links

http://www.swiftshift.com

