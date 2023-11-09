Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics Opens its Doors in West Texas

The new location expands Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System's commitment to quality healthcare.

ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics (AOHC), an Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System location, announced its grand opening today, solidifying AOHC's dedication to West Texas.

Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics provides the Permian Basin with coordinated care in one location, delivered by a knowledgeable team of physicians and healthcare professionals. Patients can receive care at AOHC's full-service 24-hour emergency room, specialty clinics, and surgical suites, all backed by state-of-the-art imaging.

"Over the last few months, we have diligently prepared AOHC with the tools to support high-quality care for Basiners. We're thankful for the unwavering support many of you have shared with us," said Paul Courtaway, CEO of Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics. Courtaway, a United States Marine Corps veteran who served as a F/A- 18 Hornet Pilot, has close ties to Midland-Odessa and understands the importance of community connection and high-touch healthcare.

Here's To Your Health™ empowers AOHC's vision to excellence showcased in our service offerings, from an emergency room visit to finding a compassionate and comprehensive primary care provider. If a patient suffers a traumatic or occupational injury, AOHC delivers a one-of-a-kind Subacute Trauma Program, which brings a multidisciplinary team of specialists together to address all the patient's injuries in one location.

Staffed by many people who are lifelong West Texans, AOHC is dedicated to a concierge-style service and an unparalleled patient experience. "From all of us at Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics, we're honored to earn your trust as a high-quality healthcare system woven into the fabric of West Texas and beyond," shared Courtaway.

ABOUT ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) is an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. ADHS takes an advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment. With locations in Houston, Dallas, and Odessa, ADHS continues to pursue growth opportunities to further its impact on patient care. Learn more at adhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System