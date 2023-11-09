Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics Opens its Doors in West Texas

News provided by

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The new location expands Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System's commitment to quality healthcare.

ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics (AOHC), an Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System location, announced its grand opening today, solidifying AOHC's dedication to West Texas.

Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics provides the Permian Basin with coordinated care in one location, delivered by a knowledgeable team of physicians and healthcare professionals. Patients can receive care at AOHC's full-service 24-hour emergency room, specialty clinics, and surgical suites, all backed by state-of-the-art imaging.

"Over the last few months, we have diligently prepared AOHC with the tools to support high-quality care for Basiners. We're thankful for the unwavering support many of you have shared with us," said Paul Courtaway, CEO of Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics. Courtaway, a United States Marine Corps veteran who served as a F/A- 18 Hornet Pilot, has close ties to Midland-Odessa and understands the importance of community connection and high-touch healthcare.

Here's To Your Health™ empowers AOHC's vision to excellence showcased in our service offerings, from an emergency room visit to finding a compassionate and comprehensive primary care provider. If a patient suffers a traumatic or occupational injury, AOHC delivers a one-of-a-kind Subacute Trauma Program, which brings a multidisciplinary team of specialists together to address all the patient's injuries in one location.

Staffed by many people who are lifelong West Texans, AOHC is dedicated to a concierge-style service and an unparalleled patient experience. "From all of us at Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics, we're honored to earn your trust as a high-quality healthcare system woven into the fabric of West Texas and beyond," shared Courtaway. 

ABOUT ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) is an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. ADHS takes an advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment. With locations in Houston, Dallas, and Odessa, ADHS continues to pursue growth opportunities to further its impact on patient care. Learn more at adhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.