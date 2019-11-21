Advanced Orthomolecular Research Launches P.E.A. Endocannabinoid Support to Combat Chronic Inflammation and Provide the Benefits of CBD Without the Stigma

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), maker of science-backed dietary supplementation, is pleased to announce the launch of P.E.A. Endocannabinoid Support, a novel way to combat minor chronic discomfort and support a healthy inflammatory response. While consumer interest in the benefits of CBD has grown, there are still many who hesitate to integrate the ingredient into their wellness routine due to its stigma. AOR's P.E.A. supplement, available in the U.S., offers consumers a safe, effective and efficient way to support their endocannabinoid system without having to experiment with CBD.

Naturally produced by the body and found in a variety of foods, Palmitoylethanolamide (P.E.A.) is a long chain fatty acid amide that is widely recognized for its role in the endocannabinoid system. A lipid communication network, the endocannabinoid system helps to regulate systems throughout the body. Produced locally by the cells, P.E.A. naturally accumulates in tissues following injury, physical stress or pain, and inhibits the activation of mast cells known to cause inflammation. Its properties are so powerful, that it's even been known to directly and indirectly enhance the action of other endocannabinoids through an 'entourage effect.' It's been clinically demonstrated to relieve minor pain and discomfort, including osteoarthrosis of the knee and lower back pain.

Sourced from Italy, AOR's Palmitoylethaolamide is harvested from environmentally sustainable Malaysian palm oil that is purified and responsibly processed for optimal bioavailability. Studied for 80 years and legitimized by more than 300 clinical studies, AOR is one of the first to capture the molecule's anti-inflammatory properties and make it available to North American consumers.

"We are thrilled to introduce North American consumers to P.E.A. and help them to access its naturally-derived, anti-inflammatory properties," said CEO and founder, Dr. Traj Nibber. "More than three hundred clinical studies support P.E.A.'s powerful pain reducing benefits, and this new supplement will serve as a multi-pronged solution to supporting and sustaining the endocannabinoid system. As with any product launch, P.E.A. Endocannabinoid Support serves as an integral part of driving our mission of research and education about new discoveries, dispelling health myths, and providing industry-leading therapeutic products forward."

Committed to transparency and only offering access to the highest-quality, naturally derived supplement formulations, AOR guarantees that all ingredients have been declared on the label. P.E.A. is made without wheat, gluten, corn, nuts, sesame seeds, sulfites, soy, dairy, eggs, fish, shellfish or any animal byproduct.

P.E.A. Endocannabinoid Support is available on AOR's website for $39.96. For more information on this launch, please visit http://www.aor.us .

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country and likely, the world. At AOR, we believe that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidenced-based science that we lead and advance the natural health industry. As visionaries, we seek to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. We exist to create safe, effective, and therapeutic solutions from nature herself, so you can always trust that we deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time.

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

Related Links

http://www.aor.us

