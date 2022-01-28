Advanced Orthomolecular Research: Personalize Your Health, Your Way

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many health and wellness options available to consumers, it can be overwhelming to find the right supplements to effectively support the mind and body.

Proper supplementation requires an individualized, evidence-based approach in every stage of life. While the same nutrients that are significant in our twenties will not be the same as those that will support us in our thirties, building a solid foundation early in life will help support health and wellbeing in the future. Experts at Advanced Orthomolecular Research have shared some insight on this subject. Read on for their advice on building healthy habits and finding the best supplements for each individual lifestyle:

According to AOR Medical Advisor and Brand Educator, Dr. Nirat Nibber, ND, there are several critical factors to be considered when establishing a wellness routine, including: family history, cognitive function, bone health, and cardiovascular disease. It is equally important to evaluate your current lifestyle to determine the best course of action. For example, a sedentary lifestyle can put extra strain on the body – there can be long-term health effects to factor in, such as bone degeneration and cardiovascular risks. The best time to start building healthy habits is in your twenties. That way, you have a foundation to start from, making it easier to adjust and supplement as you age.

Along with diet and lifestyle changes, supplements are often used in adulthood to address and optimize your health as it relates to blood sugar, muscle and joint aches, weight management, skin, hair & nail health and more. Supplementing your diet is increasingly important as you age, shares AOR Technical Writer, Dr. Sarah Zadek, ND. Some supplements work on multiple systems at a time, and some are even complimentary, such as calcium and magnesium; many work well together in the body for optimized results.

To take control of your health, your way, the proper tools, information, supplements, and nutrients are required, and that's why AOR has launched a new personalization quiz for guidance to help people find the right ingredient and right dose. From better health to preventing illness, or just looking and feeling better, start incorporating health into your routine, your way.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

