Advanced Orthopedic Technologies, Implants and Regenerative Products Market Report, with Profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Nuvasive and Stryker

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Orthopedic Technologies, Implants and Regenerative Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for advanced orthopedic technologies, implants, and regenerative products was valued at $63.3 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% to reach $84.8 billion in 2027. In this report, the global market is segmented by type and region. By type, the market is segmented into products.

The report analyzes the product types used for orthopedic implants and regeneration. The report is segmented based on device types such as bone repair and regenerative products, cartilage and soft tissue repair, regenerative products, and joint replacement, implants, and regenerative products.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. Porter's Five Forces analysis and supply and distribution chain are discussed in detail for an in-depth market understanding. The report covers the current regulations and guidelines for quality management and manufacturing practices of orthopedic medical devices in the context of their use in the advanced orthopedic devices industry. Top market players detailing their business operations and segment focus, revenue, and strategy analysis are included in the report. Market share analysis of leading market players, product launches, and pipeline products are also captured in the information.

Regarding geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Key countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (top five countries), China, India, and Japan are discussed due to a high concentration of orthopedic device manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these countries.

The base year for market data is 2022, with historical data provided for 2020 and forecast data provided through 2028. Historical, base year, and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report.

The Report Includes

  • An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for advanced orthopedic technologies, implants and regenerative products
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the advanced orthopedic technologies, implants and regenerative products market, and its corresponding market share analysis based on product type and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, recent trends and developments, opportunities and challenges estimating the current and future demand, and impact of macroeconomic factors in the progress of this market
  • A look at the current industry regulations and developmental procedures and products, along with details of guidelines for orthopedic medical devices quality management and manufacturing practices
  • Review of recent patent applications filed on advanced orthopedic technologies implants and regenerative products
  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
  • Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace
  • Company profiles of the leading global players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Nuvasive, and Stryker Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Bone Repair and Regenerative Products
  • Cartilage and Soft Tissue Repair and Regenerative Products
  • Joint Replacement, Implants, and Regenerative Products

Chapter 5 Opportunities & Regulations

  • Definition and Classification
  • Legislation
  • Regulations in Europe
  • Regulations in Japan
  • Opportunities in Emerging Nations
  • Increase in Government Expenditure in the Healthcare Sector

Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

Chapter 7 Patents

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Company Share Analysis
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements, and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Artherx,
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Globus Medical
  • Lepu Medical Technology
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet

