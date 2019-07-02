Advanced Pavement Group Acquires Dan Malloy Paving Inc.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Pavement Group announced today that they have acquired Dan Malloy Paving Inc. of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

It is the most recent acquisition in Advanced Pavement Group Corp.'s strategic expansion in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic region.

D. Malloy Paving

Since its formation, Advanced Pavement Group has made deliberate acquisitions in the region, including Long Island, NY, South Plainfield, NJ, Millville, NJ, and Wilmington, DE. The addition of Dan Malloy Paving Inc. in Downingtown, PA, further supports a coverage area including New Jersey, Long Island, New York's five boroughs, Westchester County, Connecticut, Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Northeastern Maryland.

Bob Bureski, President of Dan Malloy Paving Inc., will remain as President of Advanced Pavement Group's Southeastern Pennsylvania Branch. Bob is the latest addition to the Advanced Pavement Group leadership team and is an experienced professional. "The time came to make an important decision regarding the future of Dan Malloy Paving and our amazing team. It was crucial that the next chapter involved providing additional opportunities for our employees and increased value for our customers. I am confident that becoming part of Advanced Pavement Group will ensure that we meet those goals," said Bob.

Advanced Pavement Group's CEO, Joseph J. Tinney, Jr. shared, "It is exciting to add a new branch to our growing organization. The addition of Dan Malloy Paving is not only important to our growth strategy in the region but also brings aboard yet another cultural match. We look forward to leveraging our expanded geographical reach and capabilities to continue to service customers in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic United States with the most comprehensive pavement installation and maintenance solutions."

Advanced Pavement Group Corp. is a Dubin Clark portfolio company servicing New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company provides asphalt, concrete, drainage, and maintenance services throughout the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic United States. Their range of services and geographical reach affords them the unique ability to work with a diverse group of customers and markets.

