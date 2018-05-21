Advanced Pavement Group Acquires Richard's Paving, Inc. and Refined Products Company, Inc.

ISLIP, N.Y., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Pavement Group announced today that they have acquired Richard's Paving, Inc. of New Castle, DE.

This is the newest acquisition in Advanced Pavement Group Corp.'s strategic expansion in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

Advanced Pavement Group and its companies have been providing pavement installation and maintenance services to the New York metropolitan area and central New Jersey for over 55 years. The addition of Richard's Paving, who has been in business for nearly 45 years, represents the expansion of Advanced Pavement Group's geographical reach into Delaware, South Eastern Pennsylvania and North Eastern Maryland. The Richard's Paving acquisition includes Refined Products Company, Inc., a manufacturer of hot mix asphalt and other materials.

Richard Piendak, President of Richard's Paving, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to join Advanced Pavement Group. He believes this opportunity will provide increased value to both his customers and employees. "This will allow us to expand our market presence, customer base and provide an exciting future for our team" said Richard.

Advanced Pavement Group's CEO, Joseph J. Tinney Jr. shared, "We are proud to announce our most recent acquisition as we continue to build our Academy Class Organization, increase our market presence, as well as service our customers over larger portions of their portfolio. We are particularly excited to have Richard Piendak and the rest of the Richard's Paving team join us as we continue this exciting journey delivering advanced thinking, advanced technology, advanced commitment and advanced performance."

Advanced Pavement Group Corp. (www.advancedpavementgroup.com) is a Dubin Clark portfolio company servicing New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company provides asphalt, concrete, drainage, excavating and hard surface maintenance services throughout the Northeastern United States. Their wide range of services and geographical reach allows them to service a wide and diverse group of customers and markets.

