Advanced Pediatric Dentistry Expands with New Location in York, PA Bringing Unique and Fun, Child-Centered Dental Care to Local Families

YORK, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Pediatric Dentistry (APD) is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in York, PA, offering high-quality, child-friendly dental care to the area. Known for its unique and compassionate approach, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to providing a comfortable, fun environment, APD is proud to bring its expert pediatric dental services to the York community.

APD sets a new standard in pediatric dental care, understanding that a child's dental visit can shape their view of oral health for years to come.

"Our mission is to make every experience as positive and stress-free as possible, ensuring that children feel comfortable, confident, and even excited about taking care of their teeth. Our York location offers the same high standard of care and service that our parents have come to trust," states Dr. Alan LaPratt of APD.

What Sets APD Apart:

Compassionate, child-centered care, specializing in pediatric dental care with a focus on making each child feel safe and at ease.

specializing in pediatric dental care with a focus on making each child feel safe and at ease. Engaging entertainment and video game waiting areas created to avoid nervous energy that can build up before an appointment. These rooms are complete with Xbox games, arcade machines, and colorful, child-friendly décor, designed to help children relax and have fun before they even sit in the dental chair.

created to avoid nervous energy that can build up before an appointment. These rooms are complete with Xbox games, arcade machines, and colorful, child-friendly décor, designed to help children relax and have fun before they even sit in the dental chair. In-office surgical procedures , sparing families the added stress of a hospital visit, whenever possible. With advanced equipment and skilled professionals, APD provides a safe, familiar setting for many procedures that would traditionally be done in a hospital.

, sparing families the added stress of a hospital visit, whenever possible. With advanced equipment and skilled professionals, APD provides a safe, familiar setting for many procedures that would traditionally be done in a hospital. APD is accepting of most insurances. Dental care should be accessible to every family. That's why APD partners with most insurance providers to make it easier for parents to get their children the care they need without facing unexpected out-of-pocket expenses.

With the addition of the York office, Advanced Pediatric Dentistry aims to make high-quality pediatric dental care more accessible to families throughout the region. From routine cleanings to specialized treatments, APD is here to ensure that every child receives the care they deserve in an environment designed just for them.

Advanced Pediatric Dentistry is now taking appointments for the York location. Call 717-697-KIDS (5437) or visit our website to secure your child's spot and learn more about the services we offer.

For media inquiries, or more information, please contact:

Cambria Bailey

Marketing Works on behalf of Advanced Pediatric Dentistry

717-318-2114

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Pediatric Dentistry