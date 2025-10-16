Advanced Powder Dynamics, a Tesseract Life Sciences Company, announces manufacturing of CapraMax™ advanced cyclodextrin inclusion sodium caprate

PAYSON, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Powder Dynamics (APD) is now manufacturing the most advanced sodium caprate available — an innovative and patent pending compound from APD's corporate owner, Tesseract Life Sciences™. The commercialization of sodium caprate will initially focus on its use in medical foods, nutraceuticals, and the food and beverage industries. Strategic partnerships with global pharma companies are also under development.

Villi in the digestive tract under a microscope, sodium caprate powder, and sodium caprate molecular structure.

The applicable patent filing covers mineral salts and stacked cyclodextrin inclusions. The critical innovation is the sodium salt of capric acid, a 10-carbon saturated fatty acid, known as sodium decanoate (C10H19NaO2). This revolutionary form of sodium caprate significantly enhances the transport of biologically active molecules across the digestive lining, across the cell membrane, and across the blood-brain barrier.

In contrast to currently available versions of sodium caprate, Tesseract Life Sciences CapraMax™ advanced cyclodextrin inclusion sodium caprate (or sodium decanoate) offers the following advantages:

Availability — for the first time, the product is available outside the pharmaceutical channel to the supplement and nutraceutical sectors

Neutral Taste — for the first time this product has a neutral, palatable taste, unlike standard sodium caprate, allowing for use in oral dissolution products.

Free Flowing Powder — not hygroscopic under normal storage conditions—best manufacturing option for blending and formulating with other ingredients

Solubility — rapidly and completely dissolves in water

Supply Chain Superiority — requires no special temperature or handling requirements

Manufacturing Stability — finished compound remains stable throughout the range of the normal production temperatures

User Optimized — cyclodextrin inclusions with APD's proprietary Dynamic Atomization Technology shield the sodium caprate throughout the digestive system.

Production Varieties —available for use in foods, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceutical applications, including specific molecules stacked along with sodium caprate inside a cyclodextrin.

Competitive — reasonable price points for both pharma and non-pharma versions

APD's leadership is delighted to begin producing this breakthrough compound. The compound augments Tesseract Life Sciences' existing technology, bolstering its patent-protected portfolio of next-generation ingredients like ButyratePro™ (the most advanced butyric acid product in the marketplace and now in clinical trials through the Harvard Medical network), GlutathionePro™, and its globally patented liver-protective acetaminophen, AcetaSafe™.

About Advanced Powder Dynamics

Advanced Powder Dynamics utilizes a proprietary particle engineering technology, called Dynamic Atomization Technology, to create superior powder products utilizing its proprietary, industry-leading cyclodextrin inclusion expertise. APD's superior particle engineering capabilities exceed those of the spray-drying industry in evaporation speed, heat intensity, functional range, and final product performance. www.apdynamics.com

About Tesseract Life Sciences

Tesseract Life Sciences is a powerful catalyst for next-level ingredients, nutrients, and technologies in the health and wellness space. The company is the patent holder and scientific hub for its operating subsidiaries Advanced Powder Dynamics, BioTess, and Tesseract Medical Research. www.tesseractlifesciences.com

SOURCE Tesseract Life Sciences