Advanced Power's 640 MW Maple Creek Development Secures GE Vernova H-Class Equipment, Accelerating Development Timeline

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Creek Energy LLC ("Maple Creek") has secured an agreement to purchase a GE Vernova 7HA.03 gas turbine in a single shaft configuration and services for its natural gas project, developed by Advanced Power and BDC Power Holdings LLC, a Bechtel company ("Bechtel"). This agreement, along with existing permits, land control, and transmission interconnection queue position, provides for an advantaged construction execution timeline, allowing for power generation export as early as 2029. ArcLight Capital Partners, a value-added infrastructure investor focused on assets critical to electrification and the digital economy, is the owner of Maple Creek and is funding the equipment procurement.

Located in MISO Zone 6, Maple Creek will deploy the 7HA.03 gas turbine, generator and associated equipment to deliver approximately 640 megawatts (MW) of reliable, dispatchable electricity, enough to power more than 630,000 homes in the United States. These turbines offer high efficiency, rapid ramp-up capabilities, and proven reliability, making them ideal for supporting hyperscale data centers, utilities, and other large-scale energy consumers.

The project will utilize lower-carbon natural gas and recovered steam in a combined-cycle configuration to deliver flexible, more sustainable energy to the MISO grid. Bechtel Infrastructure & Power Corporation has been selected as the EPC contractor, further reinforcing the project's execution strength.

Major Milestone for Project Certainty and Grid Security

Securing GE Vernova's power generation equipment eliminates a critical development risk: long-lead equipment procurement, at a time when global supply chain constraints continue to challenge other new generation projects. MISO projects an increase of up to 30 gigawatts (GW) in additional demand over the next decade, driven by ongoing factors such as the onshoring of manufacturing, continued electrification of the economy, and now, advancements in centers in the digital economy. We believe Maple Creek is uniquely positioned to meet this surge with scalable, lower-carbon power sooner than other proposed projects.

"Developing these grid-scale generation projects typically takes years, and this agreement with GE Vernova marks a pivotal milestone in the execution of a project that began in 2021. Maple Creek will soon be ready to deliver reliable, dispatchable power to one of the fastest-growing load centers in the country," said Advanced Power's CEO Tom Spang. "Advanced Power's depth of experience in developing CCGT facilities will strive to deliver a project designed for speed, flexibility, and performance – exactly what Indiana utilities and hyperscalers need to support growing demands for power and grid reliability."

"GE Vernova is honored that Advanced Power and BDC Power Holdings LLC have selected to develop the Maple Creek project with our most advanced 7HA.03 gas turbine technology, a testament to our commitment to helping accelerate new generation capacity to support demand growth in the United States," said Dave Ross, President & CEO, GE Vernova's Gas Power business in the Americas.

Maple Creek is part of Advanced Power's broader development portfolio, which includes more than 12 GW of thermal and renewable generation projects and over 9 GWh of energy storage.

For more information on Maple Creek and Advanced Power's proven track record in utility-scale development, visit http://www.advanced-power.com/projects.

About Advanced Power

Advanced Power is a privately-owned developer, manager, and owner of modern power infrastructure. Its experienced team is advancing a sustainable, reliable energy future through deep expertise in project development, financial structuring, and asset management.

Advanced Power has successfully developed 6 gigawatts (GW) of thermal and renewable generation assets in the U.S. and Europe. Today's development portfolio includes 12+ GW of thermal and renewable projects, and 9+ GWh of energy storage.

Founded in 2000, Advanced Power is bringing reliable energy to places that need it and providing economic benefits plus jobs to communities, all while making massive contributions to the reduction of CO 2 emissions. Advanced Power has offices in Boston and Houston.

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over 65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission and natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~2,000-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com. References to "ArcLight" herein refers to ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and/or its managed investment vehicles, as the context requires.

Advanced Power

Contact: Janine Saunders

Phone: 617-816-3119

Email: [email protected]

www.advanced-power.com

SOURCE Advanced Power