Advanced Process Control Market Size Worth $24.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced process control market size is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness considerable growth across the globe owing to the growing emphasis of several end use industries on the improvement and optimization of the production process. Advanced process control solutions enable organizations to significantly improve the accuracy of product testing, enhance quality, and reduce error.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product type, the hardware segment is anticipated to witness high CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption and deployment of advanced process control systems in various verticals such as nuclear power plants, petrochemicals, oil and gas upstream, downstream, and processing operations

Of the key end use segments covered in the report, the energy and power segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant adoption of advanced process control systems in nuclear power plants and other alternative sources of power generation

The Asia Pacific APC market is anticipated to witness high CAGR over the forecast period owing to robust industrialization in countries such as China and India and the higher adoption rate of advanced process control systems in several industries

The APC market is oligopolistic and is dominated by companies such as Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rudolph Technologies, Aspen Technology, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. Collectively, these companies account for nearly 80% of the market

Leading Advanced Process Control (APC) market players are in the process of acquiring small startups for technological advantage, provision of better services, and regional expansion.

Read 83 page research report with TOC on "Advanced Process Control Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Hardware, Software, Service), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

As companies seek ways of improving the quality of their products and reduce the cost of operations to be able to maintain their competitive edge, the demand for advanced process control systems is likely to continue to rise in the near future. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced process control systems across industries such as nuclear power, chemical, and semiconductor is encouraging APC companies to invest in research and development activities to develop systems with enhanced capabilities. These factors are anticipated to further propel the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

APC is a software-based closed-loop feedback-based process control system that helps increase productivity, minimize waste, and improve quality assurance under real-world operating conditions. By enabling the easy deployment of technologies such as model predictive control and advanced computing systems in the processing and manufacturing sectors, the use of APCs has enabled companies to increase the affordability of products. Moreover, APC systems also aid in lead time reduction to decrease the operational cost associated with it.

Additionally, APCs have a significant demand in the oil and gas sector and are used for optimization and control of a variety of processes. The steady expansion of the chemical industry is also anticipated to drive the adoption of APCs over the forecast period to stabilize industrial operations and optimize plant performance by minimizing the fluctuations of key process variables. Increasing competition has compelled process industries to adopt advanced process control systems to bring about an improvement in economic performance to maintain their competitive edge. However, the need for high initial investments could restrain the growth of the APC market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the Advanced Process Control market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Advanced Process Control Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Control Systems





Interface and Display





Computing Systems





Others



Software



Service

Advanced Process Control End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Oil and Gas



Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals



Energy & Power



Mining, Minerals, and Metals



Food & Beverages



Others

Advanced Process Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

