Advanced Process Solutions Honored with a 2024 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

BLUE RIDGE, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Process Solutions (APS), an industry leader in precision manufacturing and process technology solutions, serving the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets, is proud to announce that it has received a 2024 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments (TI)—one of the highest honors bestowed upon TI's supply chain partners.

APS, formerly Advanced Plastics Services, was chosen from among thousands of global suppliers. This exclusive award recognizes a select group of suppliers who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, reliability, collaboration, and performance in supporting TI's global manufacturing operations.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire APS team," said Philip Pulliam, President of APS. "We take great pride in delivering precision-engineered solutions that enable our partners to achieve exceptional performance and reliability. Being recognized by a company as respected and pioneering as Texas Instruments is an honor and a testament to our team's daily pursuit of excellence."

APS was honored by TI during an exclusive recognition event held October 2. The Supplier Excellence Award underscores APS's continued focus on advancing process technology, ensuring operational precision, and maintaining the highest standards of service and delivery across every engagement.

"We're deeply grateful for the trust and partnership TI has placed in us," added Suhas Uppalapati, Chairman of APS. "This milestone reinforces our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in advanced manufacturing."

About Advanced Process Solutions (APS)

Advanced Process Solutions (APS), formerly Advanced Plastic Services, is an industry leader in precision manufacturing and process technology solutions, serving the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets. The company delivers process solutions engineered to improve output, optimize workflows, and support production demands. With a focus on compliance and safety, APS partners with leading global companies to deliver engineering excellence and supply chain efficiency from concept to production. For more information, visit aps-plp.com.

