Advanced Protein Technology™ Launches New Line of Collagen-Based Products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Protein Technology™ is looking to become a dominant force in the health & wellness industry with their new line of collagen-based products – Nutra Collagen™. Under the Nutra Collagen™ brand, Advanced Protein Technology™ will offer consumers a variety of collagen, and bone broth, based products. The products are built on Advanced Protein's fundamental values of purity, quality, and functionality. There are no extra additives, or preservatives; and the collagen peptides used in every product are non-gmo, all natural, and hormone free. You can get yours through the official Nutra Collagen™ website: www.nutracollagen.com.

The timing of the Nutra Collagen™ launch is impeccable. Currently, the United States is in the midst of a "Collagen Craze". The cosmetic and physical health claims are a large reason as to why, while some consumers are flocking to the supplement due to the nutritional benefits. Large protein content, zero grams of carbs, and zero grams of fat are tough to ignore for those that subscribe to low-carb diets – like keto. Collagen replenishment is also important because collagen is the primary component for all tissue in the body – providing strength and resilience associated with youth, beauty, and wellness. Around age 25, our collagen production begins to slow down, leading to wrinkly skin and joint stiffness. Products like the Collagen Maximizer™ replenish the body with much needed collagen peptides.

Advanced Protein Technology's Marketing Director, Fuad Hasanovic, also had this to say about the brand's future – "While what we are currently doing is very exciting, our future looks even brighter. Our goal is to set ourselves apart from the entire 'Collagen' industry by providing a complete customer experience surrounding the product that considers the customer's living and eating habits. Currently you are seeing that take shape with our weekly collagen recipes; and will see more of it with the roll-out of our 'Specialty Collagen Maximizers', that will offer products specifically formulated for those rehabilitating, cross-fitters, clear skin & healthy hair, etc."

Advanced Protein Technology™ is a, Michigan-based, private organization manufacturing and distributing various branded products in the Health & Wellness industry; some of which include: Collagen Protein, Veggie Protein, and other functional protein products.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Fuad Hasanovic at 616-288-0076 or email customer@nutracollagen.com

SOURCE Advanced Protein Technology, LLC

Related Links

http://www.nutracollagen.com

