Advanced Psychiatric Group Joins ARC Health

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, announces the acquisition of Advanced Psychiatric Group (APG Health), a distinguished mental health practice providing comprehensive behavioral healthcare services to Central Florida residents.

Established in 1992 by Dr. Heidi Maboudi with just two providers, APG Health has evolved into the largest outpatient behavioral healthcare clinic in Central Florida, presently serving over 20,000 patients. APG Health is recognized for its expertise in delivering effective behavioral health care, psychiatric services, and family counseling. Their services span psychiatric care for all age groups, mental health counseling, on-site ADHD testing, as well as opportunities to participate in clinical trials and research studies. Committed to delivering highly effective and efficient care, APG Health places a strong emphasis on patient-centric modalities with the overarching goal of offering top-quality mental health services to both their patients and the broader community.

Dr. Maboudi expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with ARC Health, highlighting its potential to expand both APG Health. She emphasized, "ARC Health's dedication to nurturing partnerships that promote the growth of mental health organizations perfectly aligns with our goals."

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, shared, "Our collaboration with APG Health reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing mental health care, with a primary focus on client welfare and strengthening the capabilities of our providers. Embracing APG Health into the ARC Health network marks a thrilling endeavor, and we are confident that this partnership will bring ongoing advantages to their patients."

This transaction was facilitated by Bayshore Growth Partners, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

