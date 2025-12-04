Advanced Real Estate Acquires 104 Units in Santa Ana

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Real Estate has acquired the Newhope Village apartments, adding to its more than 12,000-unit portfolio in Southern California.

"Newhope Village fits perfectly with our surrounding properties. We now have over 1,750 units in the city of Santa Ana," said Rick Julian, CEO of Advanced. "This creates even more efficiencies with management and renovations."

Advanced Real Estate acquired the Newhope Village apartments in Santa Ana, CA.

Advanced plans for significant renovations and upgrades to the property, including the addition of in-unit washer and dryers, new cabinetry, flooring, fixtures, appliances, windows and a modern paint scheme. These upgrades will be completed by Advanced's in-house construction company, R3 Construction, and in-house property management company, Advanced Management Company.

The gated, podium-style property features a host of amenities, including a pool, fitness center and tot-lot.

This is the second acquisition for Advanced's newest Opportunity Fund (Advanced Fund 24-3). Last month, Advanced purchased The Cove, a 138-unit property in West Covina, and the company plans to enact several more Southern California apartment acquisitions in the coming year.

"We were able to acquire this property through a 721 contribution, which allowed a tax-deferred transaction for the family who owned it," said Paul Julian, Rick's son and President of Advanced. "They are now partners in our fund and diversified among the other assets."

Advanced's investment offerings are open to the company's friends and family network, which has now grown to over 1,000 investors. "We are always open to welcoming new investors either through cash and retirement investments or through a contribution of their property, like in this case with Newhope Village," said Rick Julian.

Advanced retired a $9.5 million HUD loan and ultimately plans to place debt on the property, providing even more capital to its $100 million+ fund.

About Advanced Real Estate (Advanced)

Advanced was formed in 1981 and currently owns and operates over 12,000 apartment units throughout Southern California, with a market value of over $4 billion. Advanced funds its investments with private equity. All property management and renovations are carefully administered through its in-house management and construction arms, Advanced Management Company and R3 Construction Services. This vertically integrated approach allows Advanced to most efficiently execute its business plan of acquiring value-add properties, renovating them to the highest standards and then effectively managing them for the long term. To learn more about investing in or selling to Advanced, please visit www.advancedrealestate.com.

SOURCE Advanced Real Estate