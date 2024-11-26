Advanced Recycling Technologies Announces Growth Investment from Ember Infrastructure

ART is rapidly delivering its distributed metals recovery systems to enhance the profitability and sustainability profile for the Company's upstream waste customers

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Recycling Technologies Holdings, LLC ("ART" or the "Company"), announced today that it has received a growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure ("Ember") to scale its metals recovery and recycling platform.

ART designs, installs, owns, and operates distributed systems that are co-located with waste stream assets to recover and monetize incremental, high-value metals. The Company's systems provide upstream asset owners with the dual benefit of reduced waste volumes and the recovery of incremental recycled metals for additional revenues, all while enhancing their sustainability profile through increased recycling of recovered metal materials for lower carbon metals refining and production as compared with the use of virgin mined materials.

ART's systems are deployed onsite at upstream infrastructure assets including waste-to-energy ("WTE") power plants, auto shredder residue ("ASR") operations, other metal recycling operations, and ASR or WTE ash landfills. While these upstream sites may already have some metals recovery systems, ART's systems can extract significant quantities of additional, smaller metal units from waste materials. Recycling recovered metals is an eco-efficient way of reintroducing valuable materials back into the economy. Compared to the primary production of virgin mined materials, the recovered recycled materials process uses up to 90 percent less energy and results in a significant reduction in annual CO2 emissions. The Company owns three operating metals recovery assets, comprised of an ASR tailings recovery project located at a metal recycling site in the Mid-Atlantic region; a WTE ash recovery project in Kent County, Michigan, in partnership with Kent County, through its Department of Public Works; and a metal recycling operation located in Westport, Massachusetts ("Mid-City Scrap"), which ART acquired in connection with Ember's investment.

"We are excited to bring ART's proven metals recovery solutions to more upstream asset owners, allowing them to grow their revenues, drive efficiency in their operations and enhance their sustainability profile," said Steve Bossotti, ART Co-Founder & CEO. "Ember brings true specialization that is invaluable as we continue to grow the business."

"We are delighted to partner with Steve and Robert to help expand ART's fleet of proven metals recovery systems," said Ember Partner, Mary Weisskopf. "Additionally, we are excited to have the Mid-City Scrap team join ART as a cornerstone operation in New England, building upon the strong brand of trust, credibility, and professionalism that the Gitlin family established."

"The ash recovery project at our Waste-to-Energy facility is an integral part of our landfill diversion strategy for Kent County," said Dar Baas, director of the Kent County Department of Public Works. "ART's technology has made a big difference in our ability to pull more metal out of the waste stream that previously just went to landfill."

ART was founded in 2022 by Steve Bossotti and Robert Blenden, who bring extensive experience in the WTE and metals recycling sector. Bossotti and Blenden most recently served as Senior Vice President, Covanta Metals Management and VP, Marketing and Strategy, Covanta Metals Management, respectively.

"This transaction comes at a time when recycled metal units provide significant economic and environmental benefits," said Robert Blenden, ART Co-Founder & CCO. "Recycled metals have a much lower environmental impact including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and energy consumption compared to mining new metals. From an economic standpoint, recycled metals are more cost-effective, as the costs of mining, concentrating, and smelting new metals are much higher."

Advanced Recycling Technologies designs, installs, owns, and operates distributed systems to recover and monetize metals from waste streams including auto shredder residues and waste-to-energy ash. Through its innovative and cost-effective solutions, ART recovers metals that would otherwise be landfilled, contributing to a circular economy in metals recycling. For more information, please visit advancedrecyclingtechnologies.com.

Ember is a private equity firm investing in businesses delivering infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, enhance resource efficiency, and increase resilience to climate impacts. Headquartered in New York City, Ember invests across the energy transition, water, waste, and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

