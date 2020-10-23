Advanced Reimbursement Solutions, LLC., Holds Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Accountable For Benefits, Advocates For Patient After Insurance Bills Patient $25K

Victory for women's health over big insurance blockade' Tweet this

ARS appealed the case to the Arizona Department of Insurance, as Colleen was receiving threats of being sent to collections for the outstanding bill.

As chance would have it, on Colleen's birthday, ARS informed her their efforts had prevailed, the denial had been overturned, and her money would be returned to her. "It was a lost cause. We were exhausted and felt victimized. ARS just kept fighting for me and it felt like a miracle when I heard we'd won. It was the best birthday present of my life," says Colleen. She credits the experience, determination, and tenacity of the ARS team who fought tirelessly on her behalf.

"Far too many patients fall victim to the nefarious tactics of insurance companies, but they have recourse, and that's where we step in to take up the battle as their advocate," says Gregory Maldonado, President of ARS.

