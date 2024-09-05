Advanced Rx & Sure Med Compliance Join Forces to Reduce Opioid Misuse

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Rx, the nation's leading pharmacy services provider announced an exclusive, nationwide alliance with Sure Med Compliance, a mission-driven, digital healthcare company that helps healthcare providers meet the regulatory standards associated with prescribing and dispensing controlled substances.

Opioid-related overdose is now the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 18 and 45, claiming over 81,000 lives in 2023. In recent years, regulators have expanded their focus to include pharmacists and wholesalers within their purview. Through this alliance, Advanced Rx will gain nationwide exclusive access to Perspectives in CareSM (PiC) by Sure Med Compliance, to ensure that a proper risk and benefit analysis has been determined and documented each time a controlled substance is dispensed. This alliance aims to mitigate the human and economic costs associated with inappropriate prescribing and dispensing of controlled substances, specifically opioids. Furthermore, Sure Med Compliance will partner with Advanced Rx on several key commercial support initiatives aimed at increasing market share within their network of healthcare providers.

Advanced Rx Management, CEO Jeff Azevedo shared his thoughts about this alliance, "Advanced Rx is proud to partner with Sure Med Compliance, a recognized leader in the fight against opioid misuse. Their innovative solutions align perfectly with our commitment to optimize patient care. By working together, we can empower healthcare providers with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional care, while prioritizing patient safety. This collaboration strengthens our collective efforts to combat the opioid crisis and ensure a more responsible approach to pain management."

John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance had this to say about the alliance, "Hindered access to appropriate pain care is the driving force behind the current phase of the opioid epidemic. Ensuring all members of a patient's care team have the data they need to make a safe and appropriate prescribing and dispensing decision can dramatically improve outcomes. Partnering with the nation's leading pharmacy service provider will allow us to expand our reach and ultimately safe lives. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Advanced Rx and commend them for their dedication to solving this devastating health crisis."

About Advanced Rx

Advanced Rx Management is a leading provider of comprehensive pharmacy solutions designed to enhance patient care and streamline operations for healthcare providers. Their services include in-office dispensing, mail-order pharmacy, and wholesale repackaged medications. Powered by ezDispense, their advanced platform optimizes the medication management process, allowing physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is an industry-leading pain management digital health company on a mission to end the overdose epidemic. They aim to accomplish this by compliantly collecting Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and using that data to remove the barriers to appropriate pain care. Their digital health solution, Perspectives in Care (PiC) delivers medicolegal insights at the point of care and educates providers on novel pain therapies. In addition, the PiC platform helps life sciences companies bring new, novel products to market faster and with purpose. For more information, visit suremedcompliance.com.

