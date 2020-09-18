Advanced Scientific Concepts Among Top Teams Selected by AFWERX to Exhibit at EngageSpace September 29 - 30

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Advanced Scientific Concepts (ASC), the leading supplier of Global Shutter Flash LIDAR solutions, announced today that they have been chosen as one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace . AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, will host the virtual two-day event September 29 – 30, the premier event for the Space Industry.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics – Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Santa Barbara, ASC is competing in both the Persistent ISR Challenge and Space Asset Resiliency Challenge, alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

Recently deployed resident space object (RSO) pose a serious threat to satellites. These new threats cannot be detected by existing ground and space based domain awareness sensors. ASC's novel global shutter flash LIDAR space based sensor concept has the ability to autonomously detect, identify, characterize intent, and track these new RSO threats. The sensor is scalable and can be deployed on a wide range of space craft.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

"ASC is honored to have been included in this elite group of selected teams," said Brad Short, CEO at Advanced Scientific Concepts LLC. "Our innovative flash LIDAR solutions have the ability to address several challenging Air Force space applications, and we're delighted to be able to share our technology at the upcoming EngageSpace event."

To learn more about and to register for EngageSpace, visit https://engage.space.

ABOUT ASC

Founded in 1987 and based in Santa Barbara, California, Advanced Scientific Concepts LLC (ASC) invented the first focal plane array based global shutter flash LIDIAR (gsf-LIDAR) sensor. Subsequently, ASC has developed gsf-LIDAR 3D, video camera solutions for a wide variety of applications ranging from space to autonomous vehicles. With a dedicated team of engineering, manufacturing, and business professionals, ASC is committed to best-in-class gsf-LIDAR products for the space, military, manned airborne, and in/through water markets. For more information, visit: asc3d.com

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

